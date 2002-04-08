TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC, OTCQX-EXCOF) today announced that Anne Marie Turnbull has resigned as a director of Exco, effective August 31, 2022.



Darren Kirk, President and CEO, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Anne Marie for her contributions to Exco over the years and wish her all the best in her future endeavours.”

Exco has commenced a search for a replacement independent director to join the Board and expects to have a potential candidate to appoint in the near future.

Source: Exco Technologies Limited (TSX-XTC) Contact: Darren Kirk, President and CEO Telephone: (905) 477-3065 Ext. 7233 Website: http://www.excocorp.com

About Exco Technologies Limited:

Exco Technologies Limited is a global supplier of innovative technologies servicing the die-cast, extrusion and automotive industries. Through our 20 strategic locations in 9 countries, we employ approximately 5,000 people and service a diverse and broad customer base.

