JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SCYNEXIS, Inc. ( SCYX), a biotechnology company pioneering innovative medicines to overcome and prevent difficult-to-treat and drug-resistant infections, today announced it will present posters at four upcoming U.S. and international medical conferences in September.



United States

Mycoses Study Group Education and Research Consortium (MSGERC) Biennial Meeting – September 7-9, 2022, Albuquerque, N.M.



Title: Outcomes of Oral Ibrexafungerp in Refractory Patients with Candida Infections from an Open-Label Study in Patients with Serious Fungal Infections (FURI)

Date: Friday, September 9

Time: 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm MDT

Presenter: Nkechi Azie, M.D.



Title: Outcomes of Oral Ibrexafungerp in the Treatment of 10 Patients with Candida auris Infections, from the CARES Study

Date: Friday, September 9

Time: 3:30 pm – 5:00 pm MDT

Presenter: Nkechi Azie, M.D.

World Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR) Congress – September 7-9, 2022, National Harbor, Md.



Title: Ibrexafungerp, a Novel Triterpenoid Antifungal in Development for the Treatment of CDC Urgent Threat Pathogen, Candida auris

Date: Wednesday, September 7, and Thursday, September 8

Time: 10:20 am EDT both days

Presenter: Thomas King, MS, MPH

International

International Immunocompromised Host Society (ICHS) – September 8-11, 2022, Basel, Switzerland



Title: Oral Ibrexafungerp Outcomes in Patients with Chronic Mucocutaneous Candidiasis (CMC)

Date: Saturday, September 10

Time: 10:00 am -10:30 am CEST

Presenters: Riina Rautemma-Richardson and Chris Eades, Manchester University

21st Congress of the International Society for Human and Animal Mycology (ISHAM) –September 20-24, 2022, New Delhi, India



Title: All-Cause Mortality in Patients with Invasive Candidiasis or Candidemia from an Interim Analysis of a Phase 3 Open-label Study (FURI)

Date: Wednesday, September 21

Time: 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm IST

Presenter: Juergen Prattes, M.D., Medical University of Graz



Title: Oral Ibrexafungerp Outcomes by Fungal Disease in Patients from an Interim Analysis of a Phase 3 Open-label Study (FURI)

Date: Wednesday, September 21

Time: 12:30 pm - 1:30 pm IST

Presenter: Juergen Prattes, M.D., Medical University of Graz

