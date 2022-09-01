PR Newswire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. , Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Can you sense it in the air? Fall is arriving at Dutch Bros! Starting today, the drive-thru coffee company is featuring fan favorite Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée and soon to be fan favorite, Sweater Weather Chai at all of its more than 600 locations.

The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée features pumpkin and salted caramel flavors topped with pumpkin drizzle, raw sugar sprinks and Dutch Bros' signature Soft Top. It can be ordered as a Cold Brew, Breve or Freeze (a blended coffee drink).

The Sweater Weather Chai features white coffee and white chocolate topped with Soft Top and cinnamon and nutmeg sprinks. It can be ordered hot or iced.

"Our featured drinks will have you falling even more in love with the season," said Listel Bjorck, senior product manager at Dutch Bros. "We're so excited to bring back Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée and introduce a new drink, the Sweater Weather Chai! This unique drink features white coffee which has a nutty flavor that pairs perfectly with Chai and is also higher in caffeine than our regular coffee. Both drinks are ideal to keep you ready for any and all fall activities!"

White Coffee Quick Facts:

White coffee is roasted at a lower temperature and for half the time than regular coffee. It's half roasted and fully charged!

White coffee is higher in caffeine than Dutch Bros regular coffee.

White coffee tastes different from regular coffee. It has a distinct, nutty flavor that goes spectacularly with Chai.

The Caramel Pumpkin Brûlée and Sweater Weather Chai are featured now through the end of October.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is a drive-thru coffee company dedicated to making a massive difference one cup at a time. Headquartered in Grants Pass, Oregon, where it was founded in 1992 by Dane and Travis Boersma, it's now sharing the "Dutch Luv" with more than 600 locations in 14 states. Dutch Bros serves specialty coffee, smoothies, freezes, teas, an exclusive Dutch Bros Rebel™ energy drink and nitrogen-infused cold brew coffee. Its rich, proprietary coffee blend is handcrafted from start to finish.

In addition to its mission of speed, quality and service, Dutch Bros is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Through its Dutch Bros Foundation and local franchisees, the company donates several million dollars to causes across the country each year.

To learn more about Dutch Bros, visit www.dutchbros.com , follow Dutch Bros Coffee on Instagram , Facebook , Twitter , & TikTok , and download the Dutch Bros app to earn points and score rewards!

