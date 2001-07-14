Today, Champion Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, is celebrating its place in sports history as the inventor of the world’s first hoodie. As the originator and as the brand who carries the standard of excellence within the hoodie category, Champion is launching the “Be Your Own” campaign as an ode to the hoodie.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005125/en/

Champion Athleticwear, launches new "Be Your Own" campaign to celebrate over 80 years in sports history as the inventor of the world’s first hoodie (Photo: Business Wire)

The integrated marketing campaign is a movement to solidify Champion’s place in the athleticwear category as the original, and only, real hoodie that exists. This campaign showcases Champion hoodies as a wearable statement of comfort, style, and confidence.

In the 1930s, Champion made one update to its core product that would forever cement the brand in sportswear and fashion history -- the addition of the hood. The hoodie was developed for athletes to wear on the sidelines, protecting them against the elements so they could perform at their best. Since then, Champion has continued to deliver hoodie solutions rooted in athleticism that translate to different arenas of life - the court and the field, classrooms, streets, main stage and more.

“Champion is proud of our sports heritage, and we want everyone to know that our signature “C” logo is not only the mark of a Champion, but has a deep-rooted history of creating and innovating hoodie fashion,” said John Shumate, Vice President of Global Marketing, Champion. “While Champion invented the hoodie, our fans reinvent it every day. The new “Be Your Own” campaign shines the spotlight on consumers who play by their own rules and sport their own unique hoodie styles.”

Creating something as iconic as the hoodie wasn’t enough for Champion. As the experts in athleticwear, the brand continued to lean into innovations that solved issues on and off the field. From sustainably sourcing American grown cotton, to using cold water wash fabrics to reduce energy usage, Champion has kept pushing to reign supreme.After over 80 years of perfecting the hoodie, the current Champion portfolio offers an unmatched range in various silhouettes, fabrics, graphics and colors to give everyone stylish and comfortable solutions for any occasion, including:

Reverse Weave: The Heavyweight Icon - The first of its kind, the legendary Reverse Weave is cut on the cross-grain to resist vertical shrinkage and to maintain the integrity of the construction play after play. The hoodie that started it all features signature ribbed stretch side panels for mobility, durable double-needle construction and a double-layer hood that stands the test of time.

- The first of its kind, the legendary Reverse Weave is cut on the cross-grain to resist vertical shrinkage and to maintain the integrity of the construction play after play. The hoodie that started it all features signature ribbed stretch side panels for mobility, durable double-needle construction and a double-layer hood that stands the test of time. Classic Fleece: Colorful Statement Style - A cotton blend made from a portion of recycled polyester fibers in a mix of bold colors and graphics with a soft-brushed interior for stylish warmth without the extra weight.

- A cotton blend made from a portion of recycled polyester fibers in a mix of bold colors and graphics with a soft-brushed interior for stylish warmth without the extra weight. Powerblend Fleece: Year-round Powerhouse - Champion’s midweight, exceptionally soft cotton/polyester blend that’s crafted with extra stitch details, a double-layer hood with metal grommets, soft back neck tape, and hand-warming pouch pocket for warmth and durability. Resistant to shrinkage and pilling for the perfect fit with comfort that always stays true and won't weigh you down.

Since inception, the Champion hoodie has transcended beyond the field and become a staple in sports, style and culture. In 2017, the Reverse Weave hoodie was recognized by MoMA as one of the 111 items that have shaped the history of fashion, further confirming Champion’s impact across the nation. The “Be Your Own” campaign was created in partnership with advertising agency Energy BBDO to remind the world about the influence of Champion hoodies, on style and culture through the lens of everyday champions. The new campaign spotlights fan favorite hoodies in playful content that will appear in linear TV spots, online and streaming video, in-store displays and across social platforms.

To learn more about the hoodies featured in the “Be Your Own” campaign, please visit champion.com.

ABOUT CHAMPION® ATHLETICWEAR:

Since 1919, Champion has offered a full line of innovative athletic apparel for men and women, including activewear, sweats, tees, sports bras, team uniforms, footwear and accessories. Champion uses innovative design and state-of-the-art product testing to ensure uncompromised quality and innovative apparel for consumers and believes that Champions are defined by how they carry themselves in sports and beyond. Champion apparel can be purchased at department stores, sporting goods, specialty retailers, and at Champion.com. For more information, visit us at Facebook.com/Champion, follow us on Twitter @Championusa or on Instagram @Champion. Champion is a brand of HanesBrands ( NYSE:HBI, Financial).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005125/en/