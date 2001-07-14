Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced that “Roku Recommends” returns today with a bigger, better second season with new features including celebrity guests, on location segments, and more. In weekly 15-minute episodes, “Roku Recommends” uses exclusive Roku data to help our users discover new shows and hidden gems on America's No. 1 TV streaming platform*.

In 2021, the weekly series saw success as a top-10 video-on-demand** program on The Roku Channel. Emmy® Award-winner Maria Menounos and award-winning, multi-hyphenate NFL Star Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins both return as hosts for season two, sharing their weekly watchlist of new favorite programs and rediscovered classics.

“I love sharing my favorite TV shows and movies every week with our viewers so I’m so excited to be back for the second season of ‘Roku Recommends,’” says Maria Menounos, co-host of “Roku Recommends.”

“As a TV and movie fan myself, I love that ‘Roku Recommends’ helps me create the perfect watch list,” said Andrew “Hawk” Hawkins, co-host of “Roku Recommends.” “Who better to trust than Roku, America’s No. 1 TV Streaming Platform, to provide viewers with new, exciting content and the best recommendations!”

Marketers benefit from integrating into a series that both helps streamers find entertainment and influences their viewing choices. Season one viewers of “Roku Recommends” were +188% more likely to search for a title or series highlighted in a series episode***.

“Leading brands are breaking out of the traditional 30-second spot to win the entire streaming journey,” said Chris Bruss, Head of the Roku Brand Studio. “We’re thrilled how ‘Roku Recommends’ creates a better TV experience for streamers and a better TV storytelling experience for brands.”

Building off the success of last season, advertisers can activate in “Roku Recommends” through sponsored show segments, custom branded integrations, and promotions using Roku home screen placements. New sponsors include The Weather Channel Television Network and ViX+, among others. Season two will also include segments from Roku’s exclusive partnership with Variety, which will reveal the top searches on the Roku platform each month.

Season two of “Roku Recommends” will be available for free on both The Roku Channel and Featured Free on the Roku Home Screen. New episodes will be available every Thursday starting September 1.

“Roku Recommends” is produced by Funny Or Die. Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, Beth Belew, Whitney Hodack from Funny or Die serve as executive producers. Randall Bobbitt oversees the series on behalf of Roku Originals.

*“America’s No. 1 TV streaming platform” is based on hours streamed according to Hypothesis Group, April 2021.

**By active account reach

***Based on average lift in search propensity across all the recommended titles compared to non-Roku Recommends viewers

