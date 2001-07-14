Consolidated+Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced that the Consolidated Connects educational grant program will accept funding applications from Sept. 1 through Oct. 14.

The program provides grants to schools and educational programs serving K-12 students in the company’s service area. Since launching in 2021, Consolidated Connects has provided $60,000 to 20 schools for a variety of programs, including an eSports club, robotics clubs, outdoor scientific programming and summer computer repair internships.

“As a leading broadband provider, we are keenly aware of how technology shapes our lives,” said Jennifer Spaude, senior vice president of communication and investor relations for Consolidated. “Supporting students in gaining the skills they’ll need in our ever-advancing technological environment is a cornerstone of Consolidated’s community investments.”

Consolidated Connects provides grants to programs that emphasize creative student learning; develop 21st century skills; promote critical thinking, reasoning and communication; and utilize innovative technologies to advance learning. Full program guidelines and the funding application are available at consolidated.com%2Fcciconnects.

Schools and educational programs in the company’s service+area are encouraged to apply now through Oct. 14.

