BRP Group, Inc. (“BRP Group” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BRP) announced today the grand opening by Guided Insurance Solutions, LLC (an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, “Guided Solutions”) of its 60,000+ square foot office space in Charlotte at The Edison Building.

This office will house Guided Solutions’ Charlotte Sales Center which provides insurance solutions for individuals and businesses throughout the Southeast, Midwest, and now moving West. The firm has already opened and filled 150 new jobs in 2022 and anticipates hiring several hundred additional colleagues in the near future.

“The Charlotte area is a place where many of our colleagues live and work; we’re thrilled to open an office space at the heart of the city that will deepen our connection with the community and tap into the wealth of talent in the area,” says Dave Smith, Guided Solutions Executive Operating Officer.

In addition, this space will serve as a technology hub for BRP Group enabling the Company to elevate its technology capabilities and data offerings for clients powering the insurance distribution of the future.

“We chose Charlotte as a key business and technology hub to drive this agenda forward, enabled by the region’s unique combination of financial services talent and technologists,” says Raj Kalahasthi, BRP Group Chief Digital and Information Officer.

ABOUT GUIDED SOLUTIONS

Guided Solutions, an indirect subsidiary of BRP Group, Inc., is an insurance brokerage firm striving to find clients the best personal insurance coverage for property, vehicle, umbrella, small business, life, and Medicare. We offer coverage from some of the most trusted names in insurance today. Based on our clients’ budget and specific insurance needs, our agents provide expertise on which option fits them best.

We’re proud of where we live and work. Being ingrained in the community gives us an understanding of the unique needs of our clients and neighbors. Learn more about us at: www.guidedsolutions.com.

ABOUT BRP GROUP, INC.

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) is an independent insurance distribution firm delivering tailored insurance and risk management insights and solutions that give our Clients the peace of mind to pursue their purpose, passion and dreams. We are innovating the industry by taking a holistic and tailored approach to risk management, insurance and employee benefits, and support our Clients, Colleagues, Insurance Company Partners and communities through the deployment of vanguard resources and capital to drive our growth. BRP Group represents over 1,200,000 Clients across the United States and internationally. For more information, please visit www.baldwinriskpartners.com.

