Today, Sleep Number Corporation (Nasdaq: SNBR), the sleep and wellness technology leader, announces a renewed five-year commitment to the Dallas Cowboys. Sleep Number will continue to be the “Official Sleep + Wellness Partner” for the Cowboys through the 2026-2027 season.

The two organizations initially partnered in 2017. An early adopter among NFL teams to use quality sleep as a training tool, the Cowboys optimized player performance by having players sleep on Sleep Number’s innovative 360® smart beds. Now, approximately 85% of the Cowboys players, coaches and trainers get quality sleep, biometric data and personalized insights from the smart beds. With this contract renewal, Sleep Number will continue to provide sleep expertise to players and staff, including access to Sleep Number’s sleep health physicians and experts. And the two purpose-driven organizations will pair up on community relations initiatives that supports cancer patients and caregivers in the 2022-23 season.

“Sleep Number’s relationship with the Dallas Cowboys was formed around a deeply held belief that great partnerships start with shared purpose,” said Kevin Brown, Executive Vice President, and Chief Marketing Officer at Sleep Number. “The Cowboys are one of the preeminent football clubs in NFL history; it only makes sense that they would seek out and adopt a data-driven, sleep technology leader like us to help drive their sleep health and recovery. I’m grateful for what we’ve achieved from our partnership so far, and I look forward to what the next five years will bring: Continued quality sleep for exceptional performance, wildly successful Cowboys’ seasons, and long-lasting community impact.”

Both organizations are like-minded in their desire to strengthen their communities. Over the last several years and with the Cowboys’ help, Sleep Number donated over $850,000 to Blue Star Families, a non-profit that supports military families in transition. In addition, this season, Sleep Number and the Cowboys will partner with the American Cancer Society (ACS) during October, the month of ACS and the NFL’s Crucial Catch campaign, to promote cancer prevention and care.

“The Cowboys believe in the value of community outreach and giving back, and so does Sleep Number,” said Charlotte Jones, Dallas Cowboys Executive Vice President and Chief Brand Officer. “Together, we have provided meaningful help and hope for many families in the Dallas area, including our past collective efforts with military families and now with the American Cancer Society and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Hope Lodge. We are proud to partner with a purpose-driven company like Sleep Number.”

Another Sleep Number partner, Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott, is the star of a new Sleep Number advertising campaign this season. “Data Dak” is a highly innovative spot – created in partnership with Griffin Archer and directed by Travis Hanour using actors, CGI, a harnessed Prescott and more – that features Prescott maximizing his on-field performance with the help of his 360 smart bed. He consults the highly accurate data his smart bed provides - including HRV and circadian rhythm data, as well as temperature features - to perform his best for teammates and fans both on and off the field. The campaign will run on digital platforms, streaming services and national television beginning during the NFL season, debuting September 8. A behind-the-scenes look at the shoot can be found here.

Recognized as the NFL’s “Official Sleep + Wellness Partner” since 2018, Sleep Number also partners with the Professional Football Athletic Trainers’ Society, Pro Football Hall of Fame, and the National Football League Players Association. The partnership with the Cowboys is one of four NFL club-level relationships in addition to the Minnesota Vikings, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Los Angeles Rams.

