Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: ACAD) today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Citi’s 17th Annual BioPharma Conference

Fireside Chat: Thursday, September 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time in Boston, MA

Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 11:10 a.m. Eastern Time in New York, NY

Cowen 2nd Annual Novel Mechanisms in Neuropsychiatry Virtual Summit

Fireside Chat: Monday, September 19, 2022 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time

Live webcasts of the presentations will be accessible on the company’s website, www.acadia.com, under the investors section and an archived recording will be available on the website for approximately one month following each presentation.

About Acadia Pharmaceuticals

Acadia is advancing breakthroughs in neuroscience to elevate life. For more than 25 years we have been working at the forefront of healthcare to bring vital solutions to people who need them most. We developed and commercialized the first and only approved therapy for hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis. Our clinical-stage development efforts are focused on treating the negative symptoms of schizophrenia, Rett syndrome and neuropsychiatric symptoms in central nervous system disorders. For more information, visit us at www.acadia.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

