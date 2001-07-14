Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a leading healthcare educator, today announced that Steve Beard, president and chief executive officer, and Bob Phelan, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will participate in Barrington’s 2022 Virtual Fall Investment Conference on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, and a virtual non-deal roadshow hosted by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.

About Adtalem Global Education

