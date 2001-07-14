The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces that it has filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, captioned Brennan v. Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp., et al., Case No. 22-cv-7473, on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (“Latch” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LTCH, LTCHW) securities between May 13, 2021 and August 25, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff pursues claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

Investors are hereby notified that they have until October 31, 2022 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff in this action.

On August 25, 2022, after the market closed, Latch revealed that it would restate financial statements for 2021 and the first quarter of 2022 due to revenue recognition errors related to the sale of hardware devices. Specifically, the Company stated that “certain revenue recognition errors occurred as a result of unreported sales arrangements due to sales activity that was inconsistent with the Company’s internal controls and procedures.”

On this news, Latch’s stock fell $0.13, or 12.2%, to close at $0.95 per share on August 26, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that there were unreported sales arrangements related to hardware devices; (2) that, as a result, the Company had improperly recognized revenue throughout fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; (3) that there were material weaknesses in Latch’s internal control over financial reporting related to revenue recognition; (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Latch would restate financial statements for fiscal 2021 and first quarter 2022; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

