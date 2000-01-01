In the age of climate crisis, it’s not difficult to understand why so many investors are trying to do better for the planet via their portfolios. Moreover, stocks focused on reducing climate change have attractive long-term growth potential as these companies are likely to grow along with demand for clean energy.

One way investors can get in on the clean energy investment trend is through climate tech stocks, which promise to combine technological innovation with low or zero-emission operations. But are these stocks really going to turn out profitable for investors? Can they truly do good for the environment?

What exactly are climate tech stocks?

Simply put, a climate tech stock refers to the stock of a company with a key focus on cleaner energy production and use. Climate tech stocks can revolve around renewable energy, electric vehicle production or even artificial intelligence designed to help reduce carbon emissions. Ultimately, investors in these stocks are financially backing technology that aims to reverse or mitigate the effects of carbon emissions on the environment.

However, the term "climate tech stock" is still relatively new and is a broad umbrella. It’s also open to some abuse. Some companies may suggest they are green-focused yet have only recently started adopting minor environmentally-friendly measures for the sake of profit and popularity. This process is known as greenwashing – and ultimately, it’s the art of doing the bare minimum to appeal to socially-conscious traders.

That said, there’s an abundance of legitimate climate tech stocks out there with genuine aims to change the world - and turn a profit for investors. A great example of climate tech currently scaling in popularity is smart building. Another is electric vehicles.

Why are climate tech stocks good long-term prospects?

As more of us are becoming environmentally conscious, eco-savvy investors are diving deeper into ways that they can make money while helping the planet. After all, renewable energy sources, cleaner vehicles and energy-efficient homes have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years with the promise of convenience in return for a little less guilt.

Thanks to ongoing evidence that the planet is suffering from the ill effects of fossil fuels and CO2 emissions, as well as the fact that fossil fuels would eventually run out anyway, everyday traders are taking it upon themselves to invest in revolutionary tech to help turn the tide.

For those worried that many climate tech stocks are not yet profitable enough, the reality is that profitability tends to follow the money; oil and gas investors would not have made nearly so much money without generous government subsidies to help out alongside consumer demand.

As green policies become more commonplace, taxes on older technologies are rising, too. This leads more of us to look toward more renewable and affordable long-term energy sources.

As such, we could see a continuing downturn for oil and gas on the markets, particularly as some countries are set to go electric on the highways by 2030.

Which climate tech stocks are worth watching?

Investors looking for the best climate tech stocks will want to look for technology that effectively changes the game. For example, artificial intelligence can help us harness clean energy with greater efficiency, EVs are a more accessible method of direction action, and tech that can helps clean up the oceans could end up being an investment on part with municipal waste management stocks.

It's undeniable that the biggest climate tech stock available now is in Tesla ( TSLA, Financial), the EV giant that’s leading the way on making its industry profitable and scalable in the U.S. The luxury EV brand is all but synonymous with EVs in the U.S., and the company is also producing solar tech to increase clean energy adoption worldwide and has several moonshot projects.

Stem Inc. ( STEM, Financial) is another climate tech stock that I am keeping an eye on. This company focuses on smart batteries, using AI to help move between battery power and on-site fuel when necessary. This company is considered an early trailblazer; instead of building batteries, Stem sources hardware and creates an energy-conscious storage solution. Since debuting on the NYSE in late 2020, Stem has seen its share price peak around $39 but has steadily dropped to as low as $7 per share.

ChargePoint Holdings ( CHPT, Financial) is related to EVs, but instead of making the vehicles, it makes charging stations. It is set to take a large stake in the charging station market in the U.S. and already makes up around 70% of the country's charging network.

With tech stocks, including climate tech stocks, suffering from the general market selloff, investors who are interested in this sector may find the present valuations attractive compared to long-term growth potential.