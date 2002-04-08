NEW YORK, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a securities law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Yext, Inc. (: YEXT) breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders.

According to a federal securities lawsuit, Yext insiders caused the company to make false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Yext’s revenue and earnings were significantly deteriorating because of, inter alia, poor sales execution and performance, as well as COVID-19 related disruptions; (ii) accordingly, Yext was unlikely to meet consensus estimates for its full year (“FY”) fiscal 2022 financial results and fiscal 2023 outlook; and (iii) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

