TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 1, 2022 / Banxa Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BNXA) ( OTCQX:BNXAF, Financial) (FSE:AC00) ("Banxa" or "The Company"), the leading Web3 payments and on/off ramp solutions provider, today announced that Domenic Carosa, Founder and Chairman, will participate at the following conferences:

H.C. Wainwright 24 th Annual Global Investment Conference - New York, NY - September 12 th -14 th

Annual Global Investment Conference - New York, NY - September 12 -14 BTIG 2 nd Annual Digital Assets Virtual Conference - September 19 th -20 th

Annual Digital Assets Virtual Conference - September 19 -20 TOKEN2049 Singapore - Singapore - September 28th-29th

Registration is mandatory for participation in the investor conferences. For more information, to schedule a 1-on-1, or to register for the events, please visit hcwevents or email [email protected].

About BANXA Holdings Inc.

Banxa's mission is to accelerate the world to Web3 with its leading global on-and-off ramp solution. Through its extensive network of local payment solutions paired with the required crypto licenses, Banxa gives its partners and projects access to global audiences with less friction and higher conversions. Banxa has a global team of Web3 natives - with operating headquarters in the USA, Europe and APAC regions.

For further information go to www.banxa.com.

