The weak performance of most hedge funds compared to the S&P 500 has been no secret, and data on the most popular hedge fund positions based on 13F data has shown why. Most hedge funds' favorite stocks have been underperforming, causing fund managers to generate lower returns versus the general market.

As a result, investors who followed the so-called "smart money" may have seen their stocks plummet. Although a two-month relief rally suggested that hedge fund favorites would make a comeback, returning to their typical position of outperformance, the last two weeks of August have brought another reversal.

In fact, there is one sector in particular that hedge funds dumped during the second quarter that may not have been a wise move - the energy sector. Meanwhile, they have been buying more of sectors such as information technology again. They appear to be pivoting away from value towards growth, which I believe is a premature decision.

Are hedge funds already reversing course?

In their most recent "Hedge Fund Trend Monitor," Goldman Sachs ( GS, Financial) analysts reported that the average equity hedge fund was down 9% year to date at the time of publication due to weakness in the most popular stocks among hedge funds and a beta headwind caused by the tanking S&P 500. Goldman reported that its basket of the most popular hedge fund longs was down 22% year to date, compared to the 10% decline generated by the S&P 500 at the time.

More recently, the firm started to see modest outperformance of the most popular positions, but fresh evidence suggests they might be reversing course, at least for now.

According to Goldman, the S&P 500 reached a low on June 16, and until mid-August, its basket of the most popular hedge fund stocks had modestly outperformed the index, returning 18% versus the S&P's 16%. In fact, the average equity hedge fund returned 4% over the last two months, suggesting the potential for a turnaround.

However, since the latest "Hedge Fund Trend Monitor" was released on Aug. 23, the S&P 500 has started to decline again. Long-term interest rates, as measured by the yield on 10-year Treasuries, dropped sharply, but more recently, rates have started to climb again.

The all-important 'if'

This suggests that the bull market so many analysts were quick to call out may have fizzled after only two months. Of course, Goldman Sachs analysts quickly pointed out that the outperformance of the most popular hedge fund stocks was consistent with the typical patterns around past drawdown troughs in the equity market.

They looked at five previous corrections of at least 10% in the S&P 500 since 2011 and found that the performance of popular hedge fund stocks usually inflects around the time of the market trough, which is what happened around the S&P's recent low in mid-June. In those episodes, Goldman's "Hedge Fund VIPs" (very important positions) continued to outperform modestly in the next few months after the trough.

Thus, Goldman analysts suggested that the pattern could mean further upside to hedge fund favorites throughout the rest of this year - "if the equity market remains stable or continues to climb, although clear downside risks remain."

That "if" turned out to be critical, as the S&P 500 appears to have peaked in mid-August at around 4,305. The index has since tumbled to about 4,129 on Aug. 23, the date of Goldman's "Hedge Fund Trend Monitor," and then fallen further to as low as 3,980 on Aug. 31.

Caveats to following the 'smart money'

It can be valuable for investors to track the stocks most hedge funds are buying, even if they don't necessarily plan to follow suit. After all, Goldman's "Hedge Fund VIPs" have outperformed the S&P 500 in 59% of quarters since 2001. However, the basket has been significantly less useful recently than it is usually, as it has underperformed the index year to date with a 22% loss versus the index's 10% loss.

Additionally, investors should be aware that even when the hedge fund VIPs do outperform, it comes at the cost of extreme volatility. Between early 2021 and June 2022, the basket sustained its worst stretch of underperformance ever, lagging the S&P 500 by 28 percentage points.

During the second quarter, hedge funds generally rotated from growth to value, reversing the trend observed over most of the last two years. The rotation can be seen in both sector-neutral factors and via sector rotations. For example, hedge funds sold energy and materials stocks while snapping up the information technology and consumer discretionary shares.

However, despite the increased tilt toward growth, hedge funds remain more tilted to value and less to growth than they have usually been over the last several years.

The most popular hedge fund longs

At the end of the second quarter, hedge funds were the most exposed to information technology at 21%, although the sector was also their largest underweight at -458 basis points. Meanwhile, industrials captured only 14% of hedge funds' exposure, although the sector was also their largest overweight at 559 basis points relative to the Russell 3000.

Additionally, hedge funds have been slashing their exposure to communication services and now have the smallest net tilt to the sector in the last 10 years. They also dumped energy during the second quarter.

According to Goldman, the top 10 stocks that appear most frequently among hedge funds' top 10 holdings are now Amazon ( AMZN, Financial), Microsoft ( MSFT, Financial), Alphabet (GOOG)( GOOGL, Financial), Meta Platforms ( META, Financial), Visa (v), Apple ( AAPL, Financial), Uber Technologies ( UBER, Financial), Mastercard ( MA, Financial), Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) and ServiceNow ( NOW, Financial).

Unfortunately, all of those stocks are in the red year to date. Berkshire Hathaway was the only one in the green at the time of the report, but as of this writing it is now down by about 6%, with all that decline coming in the last two weeks.

Additionally, while the top 10 stocks had primarily recorded sizable, double-digit negative returns as of Aug. 18, they have now fallen even further to close out the month. Amazon is now down 25% year to date, while Microsoft is off 21%, and Alphabet has declined 24% year to date.

Rising and falling stars

Next, let's take a look at the performance of the stocks with the largest increases in popularity among hedge funds. Over the last two decades, the stocks with the biggest increases in the number of hedge funds holding them have usually outperformed their sector peers in the subsequent quarters, according to Goldman Sachs.

The top 10 stocks with the largest increases in hedge funds holding them over the last two decades were Switch ( SWCH, Financial), Chevron ( CVX, Financial), Tyler Technologies ( TYL, Financial), Nucor ( NUE, Financial), Berkshire Hathaway, FedEx ( FDX, Financial), NCR ( NCR, Financial), Boston Properties ( BXP, Financial), State Street ( STT, Financial) and Marathon Petroleum ( MPC, Financial).

Unfortunately, we're seeing mixed results with this strategy in 2022. The rising stars highlighted on Goldman's May "Hedge Fund Trend Monitor" have outperformed the falling stars from the same report. However, the rising stars have also underperformed the Russell 1000 since then.

Despite their underperformance versus the Russell 1000, the rising stars have performed better than the "Hedge Fund VIPs." For example, Switch is up more than 20% year to date, while Chevron has gained 34%. Nucor is up 19%, and Marathon Petroleum has gained 55% year to date.

In fact, I believe there's an important lesson to learn from the latest hedge fund trends. Hedge funds started dumping energy during the second quarter, slashing their positions in the sector by 279 basis points. However, many stocks in the sector, including Marathon and others among the rising stars, are still up significantly year to date. This suggests that hedge funds' shift towards growth again could be premature.