Part of Xometry’s Pledge To Provide Scholarships To Nearly 250 Manufacturing Students Across the US

Reflects Leader Hoyer’s Make It In America Initiative To Ensure the U.S. Leads World In Developing Advanced Technology And Other Products

Supports the industries of tomorrow – aerospace, robotics, autonomous and electric vehicles and clean energy – that are crucial to America’s prominence on the global stage



CATONSVILLE, Md., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xometry ( XMTR), a global online marketplace connecting enterprise buyers with suppliers of manufacturing services, U.S. Representative and House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-MD), and Community College of Baltimore County President Dr. Sandra Kurtinitis today announced an innovative public-private partnership in which Xometry will fund 57 scholarships for CCBC students beginning this fall.

As part of its broader commitment to supporting small- and medium manufacturers in Maryland and throughout the country, Xometry is providing the scholarships to train the next generation of skilled mechanical engineers, technicians and machinists. The move is an important realization of Rep. Hoyer’s Make It In America initiative, which is designed to ensure the United States continues to lead the world in developing and building advanced technology and other products that drive the global economy.

In addition to CCBC in Maryland, Xometry is funding scholarships for nearly 250 students in five other key manufacturing states – Wisconsin , South Carolina and New York – and will be announcing partnerships with schools in Kentucky and Connecticut shortly. Last year, Xometry, in partnership with Howard University, pledged eight full tuition scholarships over four school years to students enrolled in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the Howard University College of Engineering and Architecture.

“We are proud that Xometry chose CCBC as one of its educational partners as it moves across the country investing in manufacturing,” said CCBC President Sandra Kurtinitis. “At CCBC, we take pride in preparing 21st century students for 21st century jobs. The scholarships that Xometry provides will help educate a new generation of skilled workers fully prepared to meet Maryland’s and the country’s manufacturing workforce needs.”

Xometry, based in nearby Rockville, MD, helps companies create locally resilient supply chains by providing access to domestic manufacturers, resulting in efficient development and production cycles so goods get to market faster. While the practice of reshoring manufacturing operations to the United States is accelerating, there are growing concerns about the lack of skilled talent to operate ever-increasing sophisticated machinery. In providing the scholarships, Xometry is working to ensure that manufacturers can attract and train employees who will power the industries of tomorrow – aerospace, autonomous and electric vehicles, green energy, sustainable agriculture and robotics – that are crucial to America’s prominence on the global stage.

“As the largest digital marketplace of its kind, we work with thousands of manufacturers across the country. We uniquely understand their imminent needs, and a skilled workforce tops the list,” said Randy Altschuler, CEO of Xometry. “Investing in the next generation of skilled workers is essential to accelerating innovation and protecting our nation’s economic and national-security interests. American manufacturing will lead the way to a cleaner, more inclusive future, but we need the talent to do so.”

“I was glad to join Xometry in announcing a substantial number of scholarships for CCBC students today,” House Majority Leader Hoyer said. “Investing in the next generation of trade workers is a pivotal component of House Democrats’ Make It In America Agenda that I have led in Congress for more than a decade, and I know these scholarships will build on our work to ensure our students have the tools they need to succeed in their future careers.”

Joining Altschuler, CCBC President Dr. Kurtinitis and House Majority Leader Hoyer (D-MD) in making today’s announcement were Adrienne A. Jones, the Speaker of the Maryland House of Delegates; Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski, Jr., Laurence Zuriff, Co-founder of Xometry, and Mike Galiazzo, PhD., President of the Regional Manufacturing Institute of Maryland.

“Manufacturing plays a pivotal role in supporting Maryland’s strong economy. Xometry’s partnership with the Community College of Baltimore County to provide manufacturing scholarships advances the state’s broader goal of supporting technical education and training more workers to compete in a global economy,” said Speaker Adrienne Jones. “This public-private partnership will help keep Maryland competitive, will provide more Marylanders with a great opportunity to grow in the innovation economy and prepare future workers to move into rewarding high-skilled, high-waged technical careers.”

“Skilled manufacturing jobs are an important part of Baltimore County’s future, and these generous scholarships will provide well-deserving students the technical training for high-paying, sustainable careers,” said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. “Thank you to Congressman Hoyer for calling attention to the value of manufacturing careers, CCBC for its commitment to building our County’s workforce and Xometry for investing in the people of Baltimore County.”



