MultiPlan Corporation ( NYSE:MPLN, Financial) (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”) is accepting applications for its Rural Health Grant. The grant provides financial resources to help healthcare providers in rural areas introduce or expand services, education, screenings and other programs aimed at improving the health of people in their communities.

The MultiPlan Rural Health Grant is available to hospitals, rural health clinics and federally qualified health centers participating in any of MultiPlan’s healthcare provider networks, including PHCS, PHCS Medicaid, MultiPlan, MultiPlan Medicare Advantage, Beech Street, HealthEOS, Texas True Choice, IHP, HMN and RAN. Eligible providers will be notified by mail and an application for the grant is posted on MultiPlan’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.multiplan.com%2Fphilanthropic-programs. Completed applications must be received by October 28, 2022. Grant recipients will be announced in November.

This year MultiPlan will award up to $40,000 in grants. The MultiPlan grant committee will determine the award amounts and number of recipients during their review of the grant applications.

MultiPlan introduced the program in 1995 and has helped fund health services supporting a variety of initiatives, including the implementation of “food pharmacies” to address nutritional needs and telemedicine resources for underserved areas. Information about grant recipients is available on the MultiPlan website. For questions about the grant, contact MultiPlan at [email protected].

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan is committed to helping healthcare payors manage the cost of care, improve their competitiveness and inspire positive change. Leveraging sophisticated technology, data analytics and a team rich with industry experience, MultiPlan interprets clients’ needs and customizes innovative solutions that combine its payment and revenue integrity, network-based and analytics-based services. MultiPlan is a trusted partner to over 700 healthcare payors in the commercial health, government and property and casualty markets. For more information, visit www.multiplan.com.

