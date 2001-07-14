Tractor Supply Company(NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, recognized its top vendor partners at the Company’s annual partnership conference held on August 31, 2022. Each company was selected for their remarkable commitment, partnership and relentless focus to provide the products needed to support the Out Here lifestyle of Tractor Supply’s customers.

Mid-America Pet Foods, a super-premium pet food family of brands including VICTOR® Super Premium Pet Food, was named Vendor Partner of the Year for its passion and commitment to innovation, service levels and overall support of Tractor Supply and its customers.

“The Vendor Partner of the Year award showcases the dedication and determination of our vendor community to provide the best products and services for our customers at everyday low prices while enabling mutual growth and success. We are excited to honor Mid-America Pet Foods and all of our Partner of the Year award winners for being instrumental in our success and growth through this historically challenging retail environment,” said Seth Estep, Tractor Supply’s Executive Vice President, Chief Merchandising Officer. “We appreciate each vendor for their support and dedication to our customers who depend on Tractor Supply for Life Out Here.”

In addition to the Vendor Partner of the Year Award, Tractor Supply recognized the following Partners of the Year for each of its merchandising divisions and other areas:

Merchandising Division Vendor Partner of the Year:

Agricultural & Recreational: Lifetime Products

Lifetime Products Clothing & Gift: Ariat International

Ariat International Companion Animal: Perdue Farms Pet

Perdue Farms Pet Equine & Livestock: Purina Animal Nutrition

Purina Animal Nutrition Seasonal: Bad Boy Mowers

Bad Boy Mowers Truck, Tool & Hardware: Martin Lubricants

Other Awards:

OmniChannel: Nestlé Purina Pet Care

Nestlé Purina Pet Care Exclusive Brand Partner of the Year: Diamond Pet Foods

Diamond Pet Foods Innovation Partner of the Year: Red Cedar (Buck Bourbon)

Red Cedar (Buck Bourbon) Rookie of the Year: Sunrise Global (Greenworks)

Sunrise Global (Greenworks) Service Partner of the Year: Honeywell

Honeywell Supply Chain Partner of the Year: Dart Entities

Dart Entities Sustainability Partner of the Year: Hill’s Pet Nutrition

About Tractor Supply Company

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO), the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, has been passionate about serving its unique niche, targeting the needs of recreational farmers, ranchers and all those who enjoy living the rural lifestyle, for more than 80 years.

Tractor Supply offers an extensive mix of products necessary to care for home, land, pets and animals with a focus on product localization, exclusive brands and legendary customer service for the Out Here lifestyle. With more than 48,000 Team Members, the Company's physical store assets, combined with its digital capabilities, offer customers the convenience of purchasing products they need anytime, anywhere and any way they choose at the everyday low prices they deserve. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 2,016 Tractor Supply stores in 49 states, a customer mobile app and an e-commerce website at TractorSupply.com.

Tractor Supply Company also owns and operates Petsense by Tractor Supply, a small-box pet specialty supply retailer focused on meeting the needs of pet owners, primarily in small and mid-size communities, and offering a variety of pet products and services. At June 25, 2022, the Company operated 178 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores in 23 states. For more information on Petsense by Tractor Supply, visit Petsense.com.

