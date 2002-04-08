Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“EyePoint” or the “Company”) ( EYPT) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. EyePoint investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

On August 30, 2022, after market hours, EyePoint disclosed that it had received a subpoena from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Massachusetts seeking documents regarding sales practices for its postoperative inflammation treatment, DEXYCU.

On this news, EyePoint’s stock fell as much as 20% during after-hours trading on August 30, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

