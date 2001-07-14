Fubo+Gaming, a subsidiary of leading sports-first live TV streaming platform FuboTV+Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), today announced its participation and support for the American+Gaming+Association (AGA) Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM) in September. The goal of the initiative is to educate consumers on responsible sports betting, increase awareness of problem gambling, promote gaming literacy and elevate employee training.

Fubo Gaming will demonstrate its steadfast commitment to the initiative by incorporating responsible gaming messaging inspired by AGA’s Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ service campaign across its social media channels and external-facing marketing assets. The company will also run an internal initiative to empower employees with the knowledge and tools to ensure that responsible gaming is top of mind for patrons.

Fubo officially launched its integrated sportsbook in Iowa and Arizona, which merges live sports and wagering into a single ecosystem, late last year and is currently exploring strategic+opportunities for the business.

“Fubo Gaming is proud to join the AGA in celebrating Responsible Gaming Education Month to amplify the importance of responsible gaming,” said Scott Butera, president, Fubo Gaming. “We firmly believe social responsibility contributes to the best player experience. As professionals in the emerging sports wagering industry, it’s our responsibility to take a proactive approach toward responsible gaming initiatives, not only in September but throughout the year, to ensure long-term sustainability.”

Additionally, as part of an ongoing concerted effort to boost responsible gaming education year-long, Fubo continues to engage employees with periodic refresher training and user education programs, as well as provide tools, including self-exclusions and limits, to ensure players can enjoy a safe and fun platform experience.

Established in 1998 by the AGA as Responsible Gaming Education Week, Responsible+Gaming+Education+Month (RGEM) is the U.S. gaming industry’s annual celebration of responsible gaming. The event provides companies and individuals associated with the industry with opportunities to elevate their everyday commitment to responsible gaming by promoting gaming literacy and consumer education, strengthening employee training, and working with partners to advance our understanding of the issue.

Fubo Sportsbook is officially live in AZ and IA. Must be 21 or older to gamble. Terms, conditions and restrictions apply. Gambling Problem? Text NEXTSTEP to 53342 or Call 1-800-Next-Step (AZ). Call 1-800-BETSOFF or visit 1800BETSOFF.org (IA). Wagering not permitted on athletes on the roster of any Iowa College Teams or their opponents (IA). Collegiate in-play wagers and prop bets on individuals prohibited (AZ).

ABOUT FUBO GAMING

Launched in 2021, Fubo Gaming Inc. is a Chicago-based subsidiary of live TV streaming platform FuboTV Inc. (NYSE: FUBO), and developer and distributor of Fubo Sportsbook. Fubo Sportsbook is purpose-built to integrate with FuboTV, creating a personalized omniscreen experience that turns passive viewers into active and engaged participants. Fubo Sportsbook launched in November 2021 and is officially live in Arizona and Iowa. Fubo Gaming has also entered into market access agreements in Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri and New Jersey via Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Ohio via the NBA Cleveland Cavaliers, Pennsylvania via The Cordish Companies and Texas via The Houston Dynamo Football Club. The launch timeline of Fubo Sportsbook in each state is subject to various factors, including obtaining requisite regulatory approvals and, in certain jurisdictions, enactment of legislation. For more information, visit fubosportsbook.com.

