Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ: DCBO; TSX:DCBO) (“Docebo” or the “Company”), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite, today announced that the Company will participate in Citi’s 2022 Global Technology Conference, which will be held at the New York Hilton Midtown on September 7, 2022.

Claudio Erba, Chief Executive Officer & Founder and Alessio Artuffo, President & Chief Revenue Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at 4 p.m. ET. The fireside chat will be webcast on the Company’s Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.docebo.com.

For more information about these and other events, access the events and presentations page on Docebo’s investor relations website https%3A%2F%2Fwww.docebo.inc.

