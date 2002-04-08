Part of the company’s #ACallForKindness campaign which aims to make the world a kinder place, one act at a time

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Drivers roaming the Heart of America were surprised with kindness top of mind at the gas pump. Nearly 50 customers pulled up to QuikTrip in Overland Park, Kansas recently, where they were surprised with a free tank of gas as part of Verizon’s “Fuel the Love” campaign. Kansas City joins Dallas, Cincinnati, Las Vegas, Madison, Portland, Phoenix, Indianapolis and Tampa as locations where Verizon, the network America relies on, has surprised and delighted people all in the name of kindness.



“One simple act of kindness can be such a difference-maker for so many people,” said Matt Carr, Consumer Vice President with Verizon’s Consumer Group. “It’s why each retail employee at Verizon has a ‘Choose Kindness’ bracelet to serve as a visual reminder of the impact we make on the world. We hope events like Fuel the Love help inspire others to pay it forward.”

“This is going to help with so much,” said one lucky customer at the pump. “Could not have come at a better time for my family. We could use a pick-me-up.”

While Verizon is helping people save money directly at the pump in these select locations, it’s also making sure people know the value that comes with being a Verizon customer each and every day. For instance:

Verizon will not be promoting its Fuel the Love events in advance, but will share pictures and information from each of them after they take place. You can learn more about the #ACallForKindness campaign and join our pledge at verizon.com/kindness.

Verizon Communications Inc. (, VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $133.6 billion in 2021. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

