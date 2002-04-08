Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

BURNABY, British Columbia, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (

XENE, Financial), a neurology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will participate in one-on-one investor meetings and a fireside chat presentation at the 17th Annual Wells Fargo Securities Healthcare Conference taking place in Everett, MA from September 7-9, 2022.

Fireside Chat Details:


Date:Thursday, September 8, 2022
Time:11:35 am -12:05 pm ET
Presenters:
Ian Mortimer, President and CEO
Chris Von Seggern, CCO


A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the “Investors” section of Xenon's website at investor.xenon-pharma.com. When available, webcasts will be posted for replay following the event. The above listed dates and times are subject to change.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (

XENE, Financial) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders. We are advancing a novel product pipeline of neurology therapies to address areas of high unmet medical need, with a focus on epilepsy. For more information, please visit www.xenon-pharma.com.

“Xenon” and the Xenon logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. in various jurisdictions. All other trademarks belong to their respective owner.

Investor/Media Contact:
Jodi Regts
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Phone: 604.484.3353
Email: [email protected]

