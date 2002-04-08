Southfield, Michigan, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation ( CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been honored by Great Place to Work and PEOPLE magazine as one of the 2022 PEOPLE Companies that Care. We rank #84 out of 100.

This is our first time being recognized on this annual list in which PEOPLE and Great Place to Work analyzed data representing over 6.1 million employees’ experiences of how their workplaces have made a difference in their lives and in their communities. Rankings also reflect Great Place to Work's assessment of the generosity of each organization's benefits and philanthropic and community support, with particular focus on activities occurring in the last year. You can view the entire list here .

We uphold our “We Change Lives” purpose to our team members by providing mental health and self-care support and by offering flexible work arrangements such as remote/hybrid work. We protect our team members’ financial futures by increasing our annual merit increase in response to today’s inflationary environment. Our Diversity and Inclusion Committee highlights the diversity of our team members and is tasked with generating concrete actions that we can take together to help our communities. We also contribute to our communities through numerous fundraisers led by our team members and by collaborating with community organizations that support minority groups.

This new award is the fifth we’ve received this year as we’ve also received:

Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For (eight out of the last nine years)

Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials (six out of the last eight years)

Top Workplaces USA (both years this award has been in existence)

Metropolitan Detroit’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For (11 years in a row)

About Credit Acceptance

Since 1972, Credit Acceptance has offered financing programs that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About The PEOPLE Companies that Care ®

Great Place to Work selected the PEOPLE Companies that Care by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey.