IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inari Medical, Inc. ( NARI) (“Inari”) a medical device company focused on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases, announced three new data sets will be presented during Late-Breaking Clinical Trial sessions at the 2022 TCT (Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics) and the 2022 VEINS (Venous Endovascular Interventional Strategies) conferences.



First, the in-hospital and 30-day results from the fully enrolled 800-patient US cohort of the FLASH registry will be presented at the TCT conference in Boston on September 18th. FLASH is the largest prospective device study ever conducted in the field of PE. The study evaluates short and long-term clinical outcomes of patients treated with the FlowTriever system, including safety results, on-table hemodynamic improvements, and hospital resource utilization. The data will be presented by Dr. Catalin Toma (University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Pittsburgh, PA, and global Principal Investigator (PI) for FLASH).

Second, the in-hospital and 30-day outcomes of the fully enrolled 500-patient, multi-center CLOUT registry will be presented at the VEINS meeting on October 30-31 in Las Vegas. CLOUT is the largest prospective mechanical thrombectomy study ever conducted in the field of DVT. The study evaluates the safety and effectiveness of the ClotTriever system including thrombus removal, hospital resource utilization, and long-term clinical results. The data will be presented by Dr. David Dexter (Sentara Vascular Specialists, Norfolk, VA and one of the national PIs for CLOUT).

Third, also to be presented at VEINS, is a propensity-matched comparison of patients treated in the CLOUT registry versus patients treated with pharmacomechanical thrombolysis from ATTRACT, an NIH-sponsored randomized controlled trial (RCT). Outcomes include procedural metrics, effectiveness of thrombus removal, and clinical results through 30 days. The data will be presented by Dr. Steven Abramowitz (MedStar Heath, Washington DC and PI for CLOUT).

“Having three studies presented as Late-Breaking Clinical Trials at major global conferences this fall is remarkable,” said Dr. Thomas Tu, Inari’s Chief Medical Officer. “This is a testament to both the need for high-quality evidence in the VTE space and the importance of these data. These studies, along with our two RCTs, DEFIANCE and PEERLESS, serve Inari’s mission to establish a new standard of care for VTE patients and further distance us from competition.”

About Inari Medical, Inc.

Inari Medical, Inc. is a medical device company with a mission to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous and other diseases. Our current product offering consists of two minimally invasive, novel catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices that are designed to remove large clots from large vessels and eliminate the need for thrombolytic drugs. The company purpose-built its products for the specific characteristics of the venous system and the treatment of the two distinct manifestations of venous thromboembolism, or VTE: deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism. The ClotTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE marked for the non-surgical removal of clot from peripheral blood vessels, including for the use in the treatment of deep vein thrombosis. The FlowTriever system is 510(k)-cleared by FDA and CE marked for the non-surgical removal of clot from peripheral blood vessels, including for the use in the treatment of pulmonary embolism and clot in transit in the right atrium.

