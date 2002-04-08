SAN DIEGO, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. ( XGN), a leading provider of autoimmune testing solutions, announced today that its collaboration with Dr. Iñaki Sanz at Emory University has led to a publication in Nature, found here. Exagen’s clinical test offerings, run on samples from severe COVID-19 patients, helped researchers from Emory characterize the autoimmune profiles induced by SARS-CoV-2 infection.



In addition, these retrospective analyses laid the groundwork for the recent longitudinal studies of so-called post-acute COVID syndrome (PACS), as well as other post-severe pulmonary infection sequelae, including the incorporation of Exagen’s proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. These efforts will assess the importance of long-term autoimmune monitoring in those patients experiencing lasting symptoms following acute pulmonary infection, including those caused by SARS-CoV-2.

Mathew Woodruff, PhD is a researcher at the Lowance Center for Human Immunology and the Division of Rheumatology at Emory School of Medicine. “We are excited to have partnered with Exagen on this important work investigating the origins of emerging self-targeted antibody responses in severe COVID-19. Their broad clinical testing platforms have allowed us to identify unexpected markers of dysregulated immunity and have uncovered new possibilities for identifying patients that may benefit from targeted immune therapy. We look forward to how our collaboration may help characterize the complicated recovery phases of COVID-19 and identify potential opportunities for medical intervention.”

“We are grateful to be able to partner with Emory University on this work. The discoveries being made in uncovering these unexpected markers and autoimmune profiles will mean relief to a lot of people who are suffering. Whether it be recovering from severe COVID-19 or other acute pulmonary infections, helping identify the right therapy for patients is the step towards personalized care that we want to see in all of rheumatology. This publication marks an exciting step along that journey,” said Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen.

