Federman & Sherwood announces that on August 31, 2022, a class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Latch, Inc. f/k/a TS Innovation Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ: LTCH). The complaint alleges violations of federal securities laws, Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, including allegations of issuing a series of material or false misrepresentations to the market which had the effect of artificially inflating the market price during the Class Period, which is May 13, 2021 through August 25, 2022.

To learn how to participate in this action, please visit:

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.federmanlaw.com%2Fblog%2Ffederman-sherwood-announces-filing-of-securities-class-action-lawsuit-against-latch-inc

The lawsuit seeks to recover damages on behalf of all Latch, Inc. shareholders who purchased common stock during the Class Period. You may move the Court no later than Monday, October 31, 2022, to serve as a lead plaintiff on behalf of the Class.

If you wish to join this action or obtain further information, please contact: Lacrista A. Bagley at [email protected] or visit the firm’s website at www.federmanlaw.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220901005847/en/