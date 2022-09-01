Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Danaher to Webcast Bioprocessing Investor and Analyst Meeting at Cytiva

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2022

WASHINGTON, Sept. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) will host a live video webcast of its Bioprocessing Investor and Analyst Meeting at Cytiva on September 15, 2022 beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET. The event will be held at Danaher's Cytiva facility in Marlborough, Massachusetts and hosted by Rainer M. Blair, President & CEO, and Emmanuel Ligner, Vice President and Biotechnology Group Executive. A link to the webcast and accompanying slide presentation will be available on the "Investors" section of Danaher's website, www.danaher.com, under the subheading "Events & Presentations." A replay of the video webcast will be available following the presentation.

ABOUT DANAHER
Danaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher's globally diverse team of approximately 80,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life's Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

CONTACT
John T. Bedford
Vice President, Investor Relations
Danaher Corporation
2200 Pennsylvania Avenue, N.W., Suite 800W
Washington, D.C. 20037
Telephone: (202) 828-0850
Fax: (202) 828-0860

SOURCE Danaher Corporation

WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

