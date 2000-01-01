On Thursday, the ratio of total market cap to gross domestic product stood at 116.7%, down approximately 6.8% from the Aug. 1 reading of 123.5%.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) leader Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) said that the percentage of total market cap to gross domestic product is “probably the best single measure of where valuations stand at any given moment.”

U.S. market indexes gain to start September following August tumble

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 31,656.42, up 145.99 points from Wednesday’s close of 31,510.43.

Despite the Dow eking out a small gain to start September, the U.S. market indexes are coming off losses during the month of August. According to the Aggregated Statistics Chart, a Premium feature of GuruFocus, the mean one-month total return of the Standard & Poor’s 500 index stocks is -3.40% with a median of -3.48%.

Short-term yields continue increasing

Stocks tumbled during late August as investors weighed the potential for higher Federal Reserve rates. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in an economic symposium keynote speech on Aug. 26 in Jackson Hole, Wyoming that while “higher interest rates, slower growth and softer labor market conditions” may help tame inflation, the measures may result in “some pain” to households and businesses.

The market movements also come as the two-year Treasury constant maturity rate increased above 3.51%, its highest point since November 2007.

Buffett Indicator cools down

The Buffett Indicator dipped to 116.7%, indicating a modestly overvalued stock market. Based on this market valuation level, the implied market return is approximately 2.7% per year assuming that market valuations reverse to the 20-year median level of 93.55%.

The predicted and actual returns chart also considers two cases: an optimistic case of reversion to 130% of the 20-year median level and a pessimistic case of reversion to 70% of the 20-year median level. The implied market return per year ranges between -1.6% and 5.2% according to the said chart.

Other market valuation measures give alternative valuations

Yale professor Robert Shiller measures valuations based on the cyclically adjusted price-earnings ratio. As of Thursday, the Shiller price-earnings ratio of the S&P 500 stands at 29.9, down from the Aug. 1 value of 31.1 yet still 15.4% higher than the 20-year average of 25.9.

GuruFocus also applied its exclusive valuation method to the S&P 500. According to GuruFocus’ GF Value line, the index is fairly valued based on Thursday’s price-to-GF Value ratio of 0.94, down from the Aug. 1 value of 0.97.