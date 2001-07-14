Vivint+Smart+Home%2C+Inc. (NYSE: VVNT), a leading smart home company in North America, was named to Forbes America%26rsquo%3Bs+Best+Employers+for+Diversity+2022+list. In collaboration with analytics firm Statista, Forbes identified The Best Employers for Diversity through an independent survey of over 60,000 U.S. employees working for companies employing more than 1,000 people in the United States.

Survey participants were asked to rate their organizations on criteria such as age, gender, ethnicity, disability, and sexual orientation equality, as well as that of general diversity. Statista then asked respondents belonging to underrepresented groups to nominate organizations other than their own.

The evaluation was based on four different criteria:

Direct recommendations: Employees were asked to give their opinions on a series of statements regarding Age, Gender, Ethnicity, Disability, LGBTQA+, and General Diversity in their current workplace. The recommendations of women, elders, and ethnic minorities were weighted higher than the non-minority groups.

Indirect Recommendations: Participants were also given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively regarding diversity. Only the recommendations of minority groups were considered.

Diversity Among Top Executives/Board and Diversity Engagement Indicators were also part of the evaluation.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this distinction from Forbes,” said David Bywater, chief executive officer of Vivint Smart Home. “We believe that fostering an inclusive culture where unique perspectives are welcome makes our workplace stronger and drives better results for our customers. It’s wonderful to see that our diversity efforts are felt and noticed by others.”

Vivint is a leading smart home company in the United States. Vivint delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24-7 customer care and monitoring. Dedicated to redefining the home experience with intelligent products and services, Vivint serves nearly 1.9 million customers. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vivint.com.

