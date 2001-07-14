Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading employer and provider of government services worldwide, today announced that it has been awarded a contract for a base period for transition plus nine (one year) option periods with a total value of $6.6 billion by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for Contact Center Operations (CCO). Under the contract, Maximus will continue supporting CMS’ contact center operations that help 75 million Americans seeking vital information about their Medicare benefits as well as navigating insurance programs available through the Federal Marketplace established by the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

The work performed by Maximus under the contract supports CMS’ mission to help Americans find information and understand their healthcare access and coverage through a wide range of federal healthcare programs, including Medicare and the Federal Marketplace.

“We are honored to have been selected by CMS to continue to deliver a high-quality customer experience for millions of Americans who rely on Contact Center Operations to make important decisions about their healthcare. This award reflects the commitment of thousands of Maximus employees who each day provide exceptional service to their fellow citizens,” said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer, Maximus. “Over the years, CMS has shaped this program to become the trusted source of information and assistance for Americans seeking to better understand their healthcare benefits. Going forward, this contract will allow our employees to continue providing the best customer experience to the American public.”

Maximus is a global leader in contact center operations across government agencies at the local, state, federal, and international levels. The company enables employees to provide timely, accurate, and empathetic customer service through solutions that support live agents through the use of innovative technologies.

“Our strength in supporting CMS lies in our unique combination of understanding our customer’s mission and program execution,” said Teresa Weipert, General Manager, Federal Services. “Maximus is honored to continue to provide support to CMS on this essential program that impacts millions of Americans every day.”

