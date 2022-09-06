BOSTON, Sept. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HilleVax, Inc. (Nasdaq: HLVX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines, today announced that it will participate in the J.P Morgan Biotech – 2022 Conference Call Series. HIL-214, HilleVax’s investigational virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine for the prevention of moderate-to-severe norovirus-related acute gastroenteritis, and the related ongoing Phase 2b study NEST-IN1 will be topics of discussion.



Fireside chat details: Date: Tuesday, September 6, 2022 Time: 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Moderator: Eric Joseph, Ph.D. HilleVax Participant: Robert Hershberg, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Please contact your J.P. Morgan representative to access the session



About HilleVax

HilleVax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. Its initial program, HIL-214, is a virus-like particle (VLP) based vaccine candidate in development for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis (AGE) caused by norovirus infection. Globally, norovirus is estimated to result in over approximately 700 million cases of AGE and 200,000 deaths per year, resulting in over $4 billion in direct health system costs and $60 billion in societal costs per year. The burden of norovirus falls disproportionately on young children and older adults. For more information about HilleVax, visit the company’s website at http://www.HilleVax.com.

