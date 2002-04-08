NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced First Berlin Bancorp (OTCQX: FTFI), the Bank Holding Company of Fortifi Bank headquartered in Berlin, Wisconsin, has gone public on the OTCQX® Best Market.



First Berlin Bancorp begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol “FTFI.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market serves as a more efficient and cost-effective public market for U.S. regional and community banks through standards tailored for bank reporting. By providing price transparency and broader information distribution, OTCQX enables banks to maximize the value of being a public company. To qualify for OTCQX, community banks must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are pleased to be joining the OTCQX Market and look forward to the benefits this transition provides. This will provide our shareholders with increased visibility, transparency, and liquidity, and is consistent with our focus to create long-term value for our shareholders,” stated Fortifi Bank CEO Greg Lundberg.

D.A. Davidson & Co. acted as the company’s OTCQX sponsor.

About First Berlin Bancorp

First Berlin Bancorp is the Bank Holding Company of Fortifi Bank headquartered in Berlin, Wisconsin. Founded in 1876, Fortifi Bank provides a full range of banking products and services to businesses and consumers through a nine branch network ranging from southcentral to northeast Wisconsin.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]