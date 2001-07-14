GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) (“GrowGen” or “the Company”), the largest chain of specialty hydroponic and organic garden centers with 60 locations across 14 states,today announced that members of its management team are scheduled to participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Lake Street BIG 6 Conference (New York, NY): Darren Lampert, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will be available in person for one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. Institutional investors should contact your Lake Street sales representative to request a meeting with management.

Wells Fargo Consumer Conference (Dana Point, CA): Darren Lampert, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will be available in person for one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. Institutional investors should contact your Wells Fargo sales representative to request a meeting with management.

About GrowGeneration Corp:

GrowGen owns and operates specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening centers. Currently, GrowGen has 60 stores, which include 23 locations in California, 7 locations in Colorado, 6 locations in Michigan, 5 locations in Maine, 5 locations in Oklahoma, 3 locations in Washington, 4 locations in Oregon, 1 location in Arizona, 1 location in Rhode Island,1 location in Florida, 1 location in Nevada, 1 location in Mississippi, 1 location in New Mexico, and 1 location in Massachusetts. GrowGen also operates an online superstore for cultivators at growgeneration.com. GrowGen carries and sells thousands of products, including organic nutrients and soils, advanced lighting technology and state of the art hydroponic equipment to be used indoors and outdoors by commercial and home growers.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220902005048/en/