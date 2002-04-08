PITTSBURGH, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- II-VI Incorporated ( IIVI), a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, today announced that the Company will present at the following upcoming investor conference:
|Citi 2022 Global Technology Conference
|•
|Date:
|Friday, September 9, 2022
|•
|Time:
|9:00 a.m. ET
|•
|Location:
|New York Hilton Midtown, 1335 Avenue of the Americas, New York City
|Participants
|•
|Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr., Chair and CEO
|•
|Mary Jane Raymond, Chief Financial Officer
A real-time audio webcast of the presentation can be accessed via the Investors section of the II-VI website at https://www.ii-vi.com/investors-events/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the conclusion of the event.
About II-VI Incorporated
II-VI Incorporated, a global leader in engineered materials and optoelectronic components, is a vertically integrated manufacturing company that develops innovative products for diversified applications in communications, industrial, aerospace & defense, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, consumer electronics, and automotive markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, the Company has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. The Company produces a wide variety of application-specific photonic and electronic materials and components, and deploys them in various forms, including integrated with advanced software to support our customers. For more information, please visit us at www.ii-vi.com.
