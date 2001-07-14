Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

Susquehanna Virtual Gambling and Technology Ecosystem Forum on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

BMO Digital Banking Summit in Toronto on Tuesday, September 20, 2022. The Company will participate in a fireside chat at 9:30 am ET. A replay of the BMO Digital Banking Summit fireside chat will be available on the Paysafe Investor Relations website at ir.paysafe.com under the “Events” section and archived for a limited time.

To schedule a meeting with Paysafe, please contact your representative at each respective firm.

About Paysafe

Paysafe Limited (“Paysafe”) (NYSE: PSFE) (PSFE.WS) is a leading specialized payments platform. Its core purpose is to enable businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through industry-leading capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. With over 20 years of online payment experience, an annualized transactional volume of over US $120 billion in 2021, and approximately 3,500 employees located in 12+ global locations, Paysafe connects businesses and consumers across 100 payment types in over 40 currencies around the world. Delivered through an integrated platform, Paysafe solutions are geared toward mobile-initiated transactions, real-time analytics and the convergence between brick-and-mortar and online payments.

Further information is available at www.paysafe.com.

