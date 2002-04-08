CRHC recommends shareholders vote in favor of the proposed business combination with Allwyn

Extraordinary general meeting of CRHC shareholders to approve proposed business combination with Allwyn to be held on September 7, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. New York City Time

Shareholders as of the close of business on August 15, 2022 should vote their shares, no matter how many shares they own

CRHC also notes recent public statements by PPF Group and Allwyn

For assistance voting your shares, please contact Morrow Sodali LLC, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.'s proxy solicitor, toll-free at +1.800.460.1014, or send a message to [email protected]



WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. (“CRHC” or the “Company”) (: CRHC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, reminds shareholders of its commitment to try to deliver value to non-redeeming shareholders via the bonus pool arrangement. As previously disclosed, CRHC shareholders that do not elect to redeem their shares in connection with the Company’s proposed business combination (the “Business Combination”), and that remain shareholders of the Company as of the closing of the Business Combination, will share in a pool of up to approximately 6.6 million additional Allwyn Entertainment AG (“Allwyn”) public shares (by way of each share of CRHC converting to 1.08 to 1.13 shares of Allwyn, based on the level of redemptions), at the closing of the Business Combination. All CRHC shares that are redeemed will forfeit their bonus shares to those shareholders owning shares that have not been redeemed.

Assuming a price of $10.00 per Allwyn public share at the closing, each share of CRHC common stock would receive public shares of Allwyn with a per share value ranging between $10.80 (assuming no redemptions by the shareholders of CRHC) and $11.30 (assuming redemptions resulting in the maximum Class B Exchange Ratio as described in the business combination agreement).

Separately, CRHC noted that PPF Group and Allwyn, respectively, provided the following statements yesterday in response to a media inquiry:

PPF stated: “PPF is in the process of leaving the Russian market, focusing its investments in Europe, as reiterated in June this year. The group has already divested Home Credit and Finance Bank, its largest Russian investment. PPF strongly denounces Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. There is no link between PPF’s Russian investments and the group’s commitment to the backstop financing tied to the combination of Allwyn Entertainment and Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.”





Allwyn stated: “Allwyn welcomes the scrutiny that goes with being a public company and meets the high standards of governance and regulatory compliance demanded of companies that list on the New York Stock Exchange. As we have repeatedly said, Allwyn condemns Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine in the strongest possible terms.



“PPF will have no shareholding in Allwyn Entertainment Ltd, Allwyn’s UK subsidiary that is its proposed licensee to operate the lottery. PPF’s agreement to participate in the potential listing of Allwyn Entertainment AG on the New York Stock Exchange would give it a shareholding of no more than 4.99% in Allwyn Entertainment AG. This strictly passive investment gives PPF no role whatsoever in the governance and management in Allwyn Entertainment AG or any other group company.”

CRHC recommends its shareholders vote in favor of the Business Combination with Allwyn, a leading multinational lottery operator, and the related proposals described in the Company’s definitive proxy statement dated August 19, 2022 (the “Proxy Statement”), at CRHC’s extraordinary general meeting (the “Meeting”). The Meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. New York City Time on September 7, 2022, at the offices of at the offices of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, located at One Manhattan West, New York, New York 10001, and via a live webcast at www.cstproxy.com/cohnrobbins/2022, as further described in the Proxy Statement.

CRHC shareholders as of August 15, 2022, the record date for the Meeting (the “record date”), are entitled to vote their shares either in person or by proxy card to ensure that their shares will be represented at the Meeting.

Every shareholder’s vote is important, regardless of the number of shares held. As such, all shareholders as of the record date are encouraged to vote as soon as possible. If shareholders have any questions about voting or need assistance voting, please contact Morrow Sodali LLC, CRHC’s proxy solicitor, by calling (800) 662-5200 (for individuals), or (203) 658-9400 (for banks and brokers).

Voting is easy and free:

Vote Online (Highly Recommended): To register to attend the Meeting virtually, enter the URL address www.cstproxy.com/cohnrobbins/2022 into a browser, enter a control number assigned by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, and follow the applicable instructions provided in the Proxy Statement.

To register to attend the Meeting virtually, enter the URL address www.cstproxy.com/cohnrobbins/2022 into a browser, enter a control number assigned by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, and follow the applicable instructions provided in the Proxy Statement. Additionally, you can also vote by Mail: Sign, date and return the proxy card and follow the applicable instructions in the Proxy Statement.

About Allwyn

Allwyn is a leading global lottery operator. Allwyn builds lotteries that return more to good causes by focusing on innovation, technology, efficiency and safety across a growing casual gaming entertainment portfolio. The lottery-first approach of focusing on affordable recreational play has earned Allwyn leading market positions with trusted brands across Europe in Austria, Czech Republic, Greece and Cyprus and Italy. Allwyn has been named the preferred applicant by the UKGC to operate the UK National Lottery for its fourth license.

About Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp.

Founded and listed on the in 2020, Cohn Robbins Holdings Corp. is Co-Chaired by Gary D. Cohn and Clifton S. Robbins. Mr. Cohn is Vice Chairman of IBM and has more than 30 years of financial services experience spanning the private and public sectors, having served as Assistant to the President of the United States for Economic Policy and Director of the National Economic Council from January 2017 until April 2018, and as President, Chief Operating Officer and a director of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from 2006-2016. Mr. Robbins has more than 35 years of investment management experience, including as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blue Harbour Group from 2004-2020, a Managing Member of global growth investor General Atlantic Partners from 2000-2004, and as a General Partner of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., where he worked from 1987-2000.

Additional Information about the Business Combination and Where to Find It

In connection with the Business Combination, Allwyn has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC"), which was declared effective on August 19, 2022 (the “Proxy Statement”). The Proxy Statement includes a proxy statement of the Company and a prospectus of Allwyn. Additional information about the Business Combination, including a copy of the Business Combination Agreement and prospectus, are provided in the Proxy Statement. The Proxy Statement is was being mailed to each of CRHC’s Cohn Robbins’ shareholders of record on August 15, 2022, and can be found, free of charge, on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov under the registrant “Allwyn Entertainment AG.” Additionally, Cohn Robbins and Allwyn will file other relevant materials with the SEC in connection with the Business Combination.

