Voluntary Lock-up Expiration

LONDON, Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arqit Quantum Inc. ( ARQQ, ARQQW) (“Arqit”), a global leader in quantum encryption technology, notes that the voluntary lock-up agreements that were extended in May 2022 by shareholders holding 105,886,259 shares expire on September 3, 2022.



Of the 105,886,259 shares currently subject to lock-up agreements:

(a) 61,320,605 shares are beneficially held by Arqit officers, directors and employees, and therefore are subject to black out period restrictions under Arqit’s insider trading policy and cannot be traded until after the release of Arqit’s results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022,

(b) 19,509,494 shares are held by two institutional investors each of which have a representative on Arqit’s Board of Directors,

(c) 16,781,866 shares are held by three institutional investors which were early investors in Arqit, and

(d) 8,274,294 shares are held by four individuals.

