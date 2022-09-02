Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Oracle Sets the Date for its First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings Announcement

27 minutes ago
PR Newswire

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2022

Earnings Results to be released on September 12, 2022, After the Close of the Market

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Corporation today announced that its first quarter fiscal year 2023 results will be released on Monday, September 12th, after the close of the market. Oracle will host a conference call and live webcast at 4:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the financial results. The live webcast will be available on the Oracle Investor Relations website at www.oracle.com/investor.

About Oracle

Oracle offers integrated suites of applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com.

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

