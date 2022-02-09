CIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 232 stocks valued at a total of $241.00Mil. The top holdings were IVV(23.62%), IJH(5.42%), and IJR(4.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, CIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 9,537 shares of ARCA:IVV for a total holding of 150,032. The trade had a 1.5% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 09/02/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $394.28 per share and a market cap of $293.82Bil. The stock has returned -12.23% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a price-book ratio of 3.56.

During the quarter, CIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 7,475 shares of NAS:NFLX for a total holding of 12,057. The trade had a 0.55% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $224.13.

On 09/02/2022, Netflix Inc traded for a price of $226.11 per share and a market cap of $100.55Bil. The stock has returned -61.58% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Netflix Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-book ratio of 5.26, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.45 and a price-sales ratio of 3.32.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.36, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 2.

During the quarter, CIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC bought 12,321 shares of NYSE:LDOS for a total holding of 21,984. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $103.71.

On 09/02/2022, Leidos Holdings Inc traded for a price of $93.71 per share and a market cap of $12.80Bil. The stock has returned -4.04% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 5 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Leidos Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-book ratio of 3.21, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.19, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 12.53 and a price-sales ratio of 0.92.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.81, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

CIM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC reduced their investment in NAS:AMZN by 7,900 shares. The trade had a 0.43% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 09/02/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $127.51 per share and a market cap of $1,299.02Bil. The stock has returned -26.36% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 114.25, a price-book ratio of 9.89, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.73, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.87 and a price-sales ratio of 2.70.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.67, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

The guru established a new position worth 5,125 shares in NYSE:CMI, giving the stock a 0.41% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $200.01 during the quarter.

On 09/02/2022, Cummins Inc traded for a price of $212.87 per share and a market cap of $30.01Bil. The stock has returned -7.67% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cummins Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-book ratio of 3.41, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.71, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 9.43 and a price-sales ratio of 1.22.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.90, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

