AMUNDI recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

91-93 BOULEVARD PASTEUR PARIS, I0 75015

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 1646 stocks valued at a total of $124.59Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(3.97%), AAPL(3.15%), and AMZN(2.14%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were AMUNDI’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, AMUNDI bought 1,322,021 shares of NAS:WLDN for a total holding of 1,433,876. The trade had a 0.03% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $27.21.

On 09/02/2022, Willdan Group Inc traded for a price of $21.65 per share and a market cap of $287.56Mil. The stock has returned -44.09% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Willdan Group Inc has a price-book ratio of 1.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 41.23 and a price-sales ratio of 0.74.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.79, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

During the quarter, AMUNDI bought 4,529,560 shares of NYSE:CAH for a total holding of 5,043,836. The trade had a 0.2% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $56.83.

On 09/02/2022, Cardinal Health Inc traded for a price of $70.99 per share and a market cap of $19.35Bil. The stock has returned 36.19% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Cardinal Health Inc has a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 276.96 and a price-sales ratio of 0.11.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.09, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 5.

During the quarter, AMUNDI bought 2,884,932 shares of NAS:AMD for a total holding of 6,696,335. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $93.86.

On 09/02/2022, Advanced Micro Devices Inc traded for a price of $80.24 per share and a market cap of $129.53Bil. The stock has returned -26.52% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Advanced Micro Devices Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 33.72, a price-book ratio of 2.34, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.13 and a price-sales ratio of 5.13.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.55, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 8.

AMUNDI reduced their investment in NYSE:BAC by 6,816,226 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $36.09.

On 09/02/2022, Bank of America Corp traded for a price of $33.43 per share and a market cap of $268.62Bil. The stock has returned -16.43% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 5 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Bank of America Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-book ratio of 1.10, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.93 and a price-sales ratio of 3.08.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.86, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

AMUNDI reduced their investment in NYSE:PG by 1,707,465 shares. The trade had a 0.18% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $150.34.

On 09/02/2022, Procter & Gamble Co traded for a price of $137.16 per share and a market cap of $327.20Bil. The stock has returned -2.24% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Procter & Gamble Co has a price-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-book ratio of 7.17, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.59, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 16.61 and a price-sales ratio of 4.34.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

Please note, the numbers and facts quoted are as of the writing of this article and may not factor in the latest trading data or company announcements.

Want to provide feedback on this article? Have questions or concerns? Get in touch with us here, or email us at [email protected]!

This article is general in nature and does not represent the opinions of GuruFocus or any of its affiliates. This article is not intended to be financial advice, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. It was written without regard to your individual situation or financial goals. We aim to bring you fundamental, data-driven analysis, The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way.