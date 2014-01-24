Investors may want to consider the following stocks since they are growing earnings faster than sales, which may indicate efficient operating activities as profit margins expand along with growth.

Netflix Inc.

The first stock to consider is Netflix Inc. ( NFLX, Financial), a Los Gatos, California-based provider of streaming entertainment services.

On average, the company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 26.90% and its earnings per share without non-recurring items increase by 84.80% annually over the last five years.

The stock closed around $226.11 per share on Friday for a market cap of $100.55 billion and a 52-week range of $162.71 to $700.98.

Netflix does not pay dividends.

Wall Street sell-side analysts gave this stock a median recommendation rating of hold and have set an average price target of $239.32 per share.

Among the top fund holders, Vanguard Group Inc. has the largest position with 7.78% of outstanding shares. BlackRock Inc. and State Street Corp. follow with 6.25% and 3.88%.

Applied Materials

The second stock investors may want to consider is Applied Materials Inc. ( AMAT, Financial), a Santa Clara, California-based supplier of manufacturing equipment, services and software to semiconductor producers.

Over the past five years, the company has experienced an average 17.50% annual increase in sales per share and a 24.40% annual increase in earnings per share excluding NRI.

The stock closed at around $91.24 per share on Friday for a market cap of $78.49 billion and a 52-week range of $82.67 to $167.06.

Applied Materials pays quarterly dividends. The next distribution of 26 cents per share is scheduled to be paid on Sept. 15. The payment results in a forward dividend yield of 1.14% as of the time of writing.

Wall Street issued a median overweight recommendation for the stock and set an average price target of $131.35 per share.

Vanguard Group is the largest fund holder of the company's stock as it owns 8.46% of outstanding shares. BlackRock ranks second with 8.10% and State Street is the third-largest fund holder with a 4.47% stake.

Fortinet

The third stock value investors may want to consider is Fortinet Inc. ( FTNT, Financial), a Sunnyvale, California-based provider of cybersecurity solutions.

On average, the company saw its trailing 12-month revenue per share increase by 22.50% and its earnings per share without NRI increase by 94.90% annually over the last five years.

The stock closed at around $48.60 per share on Friday for a market capitalization of $38.32 billion and a 52-week range of $47.37 to $74.35.

Fortinet does not pay dividends.

Wall Street sell-side analysts issued a median recommendation rating of overweight for the stock and have established an average target price of $71.83 per share.

Vanguard Group is the largest fund holder of the company as it owns 8.54% of its outstanding shares. T Rowe Price Associates ranks second with 6.72% and BlackRock is third with 6.70%.