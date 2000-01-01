Howard Marks (Trades, Portfolio) is a legendary value investor and founder of Oaktree Capital Management, an investment firm with $159 billion in assets under management. He is also an eloquent speaker and thought leader on both investment strategy and life.

I have compiled 10 investing pearls of wisdom from a 2022 interview with Bloomberg as well as an internal Oaktree interview called "Insights Live: Which Way Now?"

In these two interviews, Marks answers important questions such as if investors should invest now or wait for a crash and what returns to expect.

Are we in a bullish or bearish market?

Many financial commenters and investors ask the common question: “Are we in a bullish or bearish market?” Marks believes “attitudes were bullish prior to a few months ago” when referring to the major stimulus-fueled bull market of 2020. But in general, he believes we have been in a bullish climate since the end of the financial crisis in 2009.

This environment was “crimped” by high inflation and rising interest rates. Now the whole market is off 15% from all-time highs, or about 17% at the time of writing.

Marks does not look at this as a bad sign. Rather, he noted “attitudes are more balanced today” as “it’s difficult to find bargains…when optimism and greed reign.”

The guru recommends a mindset change. Rather than asking "bullish or bearish," "buy or sell," "risk on or risk off," he suggests thinking of your portfolio as a speedometer in a car, which is set between zero and 100 and where zero is all “defense, no offense" and 100 is all “offense, no defense."

Every investment manager should have a sense of the normal risk posture based on resources, needs, inflows/outflows, aspirations and ability to withstand volatility (your stomach).

"Are you going to maintain a constant posture or vary based upon what is going on in the market?" Marks said. "There is no right answer."

Buying high or selling low, which is worse?

Investors often fall foul to two major pitfalls, which are selling stocks at the bottom or buying too high. For example, when the stock market crashes, fear grips the average investor and many sell aggressively. This is because we have an intrinsic fear of losing everything and want to naturally gain control back. However, as Marks identifies, “If you sell at the bottom, you will miss the recovery and the long-term trend.”

This is also backed up by a study at Goldman Sachs, which states if you miss “the best 10 days in the market, your returns would be cut in half over 15 years.” As investors, it is our job to try and take advantage of the long-term trends as “it is time in the market which produces great results, not just timing." For this reason, “getting out at the bottom is the cardinal sin of investing.”

Even buying too high is not as bad as selling low according to Marks:

“If you buy high, there will be some regret you will kick yourself for a while, but there is this underlying trend. The economy will move up over time and the market will.”

Invest now or wait for a further decline?

A major question many investors have on their minds regards timing.

Marks answers this question by outlining his investment philosophy at Oaktree: “We are not market timers; we never sell to raise cash and prepare for a decline.”

He also believes in dollar-cost averaging into the market when it is cheap. He said, “If it’s cheap today, we buy it. If it’s cheaper in six months, we buy more.”

In his book "Mastering the Market Cycle," Marks famously said, “We don’t know where we are going, but should know where we are in the market cycle.” Therefore, he strives to be fully invested. Investors should take this with a pinch of salt, however, as he is confident he can raise more money to take advantage of bargains. That being said, the average investor usually does not have this luxury.

Marks also suggests knowing your “edge" when he said, “You should be confident in knowing something the consensus of investors doesn’t know."

How is Oaktree investing?

Oaktree is known for investing in deep value and junk bonds. Here are some common categories Marks outlined: private equity, private debt, distressed debt and real estate.

The private markets are mostly out of reach for the average retail investor. However, Marks does believe the “manager matters” much more in private markets, which is why they are sometimes referred to as “skill or alpha” markets.

Outside the private markets, the investor sees opportunities in growth stocks, which are down 70% after being butchered by the rising interest rate environment.

What returns to expect in the future

The flip side of price decreases is higher prospective returns. Marks expects between 7% to 7.5% annual returns in the market, which is higher than his previous forecast of 5% to 5.5%.

Macroeconomics

Since they provide an outlook on the potential direction the market or economy is headed, many investors depend on macroeconomic forecasts.

Marks, however, has never been a fan, having said, “We don’t base our investment decisions on macro forecasts.”

This reminds me of one of the most famous quotes by Harvard economist John Kenneth Galbraith: “There are two kinds of forecasters: those who don't know, and those who don't know they don't know.”

In a humorous tone, Marks said that “macroforecasts are very important but rarely right."

“Any single forecaster is rarely right more often than the others,” he added.

What will inflation do?

Inflation is another major concern. The U.S. inflation rate on the consumer price index hit a 40-year high of 9.1% in June. It did correct down to 8.5% in July, but is still much higher than the Federal Reserve's 2% target. This high inflation increases input costs for both businesses and consumers, squeezing financials across the board.

“Nobody knows what inflation is going to do,” Marks said. “Once inflation expectations get embedded into psychology, they are hard to dispel and become self-fulfilling."

"People buy now rather than later because they think prices will go up," he added. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell recently highlighted a similar issue of “self-fulfilling” inflation expectations at a speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The good news is some factors may be transitory, which is what the Fed originally expected.

"We had a lot of pent up demand, more money chasing goods as machines and factories were shut down," Marks said. “As things rebalance, we could expect inflation to come down."

Should you invest in China?

China has a population of 1.4 billion, which is over 4.6 times that of the U.S. It also has a growing middle-class population and a thriving tech ecosystem. Therefore, investing in China is enticing to investors, but also comes with risks.

Marks personally has a “preference for investing in the U.S.” as he believes its economy is the “best in the world.” He also admires the solid “rule of the law” in the U.S., which is very important in distressed debt investing. However, the gruru also invests internationally into emerging markets such as India and controversial growth economies such as China.

“The best in the U.S. usually doesn’t come cheap…for diversification, we invest in China and India," he said.

Contrarian investing style

Contrarian investors buy when others are selling, and vice versa. Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) is famous for this style and popularized the phrase, “be greedy when others are fearful” after the large number of investments he made during the global financial meltdown in 2008. Marks is cut from a similar cloth; he has made his money “investing into things other people didn’t think were good investments." Examples include high-yield bonds and distressed debt.

How to invest moving forward

According to the guru, the Fed stimulus has produced a “tsunami of liquidity” to the economy and markets. This is now being cut back, so we are in a “de-stimulative” period with quantitative tightening. We know the Fed is going to raise rates, which Marks noted isn’t great for the market. For instance, higher interest rates reduce stock and bond prices and also economic activity.

He also said lots of geopolitical turmoil suggests “more defense and less offense." However, it is a great idea to step back and get some perspective.

“Even as the Fed raises rates, these are still the lowest in history,” Marks said.

The investor referred to a loan slip he keeps on his wall from 1981, which reminded him of past interest rates of over 22%. He does not believe we are going to see such high interest rates.

“I think the Fed will remain biased to easy money conditions; governments like it too much,” he said.

Marks also discussed the “unique times” we live in, with a pandemic, Russia-Ukraine war and even China as an economic rival. The good news is conditions are fairly normal from a valuation perspective for how you should manage your money and make investment decisions.

Final thoughts

The legendary value investor provided a lot of good insight into how we should approach the current market environment. While the market may continue to get worse before it gets better, investors can be assured that long-term value creation is still possible.