Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

Weihenstephaner Strasse 4 Unterschleissheim, 2M 85716

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 333 stocks valued at a total of $1.30Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(5.61%), AMZN(5.07%), and GOOGL(4.74%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s top five trades of the quarter.

During the quarter, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought 102,391 shares of NAS:MSFT for a total holding of 283,690. The trade had a 2.02% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $271.99.

On 09/06/2022, Microsoft Corp traded for a price of $252.83 per share and a market cap of $1,887.29Bil. The stock has returned -15.14% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Microsoft Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 26.25, a price-book ratio of 11.35, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.11, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.40 and a price-sales ratio of 9.62.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.82, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 7.

The guru established a new position worth 110,400 shares in NAS:VRSN, giving the stock a 1.42% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $184.05 during the quarter.

On 09/06/2022, VeriSign Inc traded for a price of $181.56 per share and a market cap of $19.48Bil. The stock has returned -17.55% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 3 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, VeriSign Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 24.73, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 3.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 21.23 and a price-sales ratio of 14.60.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Baader Bank INC bought 172,243 shares of NAS:AMZN for a total holding of 619,063. The trade had a 1.41% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $125.73.

On 09/06/2022, Amazon.com Inc traded for a price of $125.89 per share and a market cap of $1,282.21Bil. The stock has returned -27.63% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Amazon.com Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 112.77, a price-book ratio of 9.76, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.69, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 26.55 and a price-sales ratio of 2.65.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.66, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 10.

The guru established a new position worth 70,787 shares in NYSE:V, giving the stock a 1.07% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $206.91 during the quarter.

On 09/06/2022, Visa Inc traded for a price of $198.5 per share and a market cap of $417.49Bil. The stock has returned -11.33% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Visa Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-book ratio of 12.80, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 2.03, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 22.57 and a price-sales ratio of 15.18.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

During the quarter, Baader Bank INC bought 6,019 shares of NAS:GOOGL for a total holding of 564,600. The trade had a 1.01% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $118.07.

On 09/06/2022, Alphabet Inc traded for a price of $106.3132 per share and a market cap of $1,398.43Bil. The stock has returned -25.69% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 9 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Alphabet Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 19.86, a price-book ratio of 5.47, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.74, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 13.00 and a price-sales ratio of 5.14.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.76, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 9.

