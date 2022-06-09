FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 315 stocks valued at a total of $1.61Bil. The top holdings were MSFT(4.63%), AAPL(4.45%), and PEP(1.93%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’s top five trades of the quarter.

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA reduced their investment in NYSE:ACC by 181,163 shares. The trade had a 0.52% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $63.21.

On 09/06/2022, American Campus Communities Inc traded for a price of $65.42 per share and a market cap of $9.12Bil. The stock has returned 36.44% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 7 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, American Campus Communities Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 130.84, a price-book ratio of 2.94, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 81.78, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 27.34 and a price-sales ratio of 9.05.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 1.31, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

During the quarter, FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA bought 82,586 shares of NYSE:O for a total holding of 127,375. The trade had a 0.35% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $68.71.

On 09/06/2022, Realty Income Corp traded for a price of $67.75 per share and a market cap of $41.84Bil. The stock has returned 0.97% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 4 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Realty Income Corp has a price-earnings ratio of 63.90, a price-book ratio of 1.58, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 213.00, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 25.23 and a price-sales ratio of 12.87.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.93, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA reduced their investment in NAS:AAPL by 34,356 shares. The trade had a 0.31% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $151.81.

On 09/06/2022, Apple Inc traded for a price of $154.53 per share and a market cap of $2,483.41Bil. The stock has returned 0.73% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Apple Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 25.50, a price-book ratio of 42.81, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 1.80, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.40 and a price-sales ratio of 6.56.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.91, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

The guru established a new position worth 55,637 shares in NAS:LNTH, giving the stock a 0.23% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $62.92 during the quarter.

On 09/06/2022, Lantheus Holdings Inc traded for a price of $79.47 per share and a market cap of $5.46Bil. The stock has returned 192.71% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 6 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, Lantheus Holdings Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 184.81, a price-book ratio of 9.61, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 48.21 and a price-sales ratio of 8.30.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 3.24, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 1.

FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA reduced their investment in NAS:LHCG by 25,316 shares. The trade had a 0.22% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $164.82.

On 09/06/2022, LHC Group Inc traded for a price of $162.02 per share and a market cap of $5.03Bil. The stock has returned -11.47% over the past year.

GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 8 out of 10.

In terms of valuation, LHC Group Inc has a price-earnings ratio of 68.35, a price-book ratio of 3.13, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 5.42, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 29.66 and a price-sales ratio of 2.19.

The price-to-GF Value ratio is 0.92, earning the stock a GF Value rank of 6.

