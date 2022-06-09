CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES LLC /MA/ /ADV recently filed their 13F report for the second quarter of 2022, which ended on 2022-06-30.

The 13F report details which stocks were in a guru’s equity portfolio at the end of the quarter, though investors should note that these filings are limited in scope, containing only a snapshot of long positions in U.S.-listed stocks and American depository receipts as of the quarter’s end. They are not required to include international holdings, short positions or other types of investments. Still, even this limited filing can provide valuable information.

As of the latest 13F report, the guru’s equity portfolio contained 47 stocks valued at a total of $1.28Bil. The top holdings were VOO(24.13%), VT(19.18%), and VEA(5.27%).

According to GuruFocus data, these were CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES LLC /MA/ /ADV’s top five trades of the quarter.

The guru sold out of their 317,216-share investment in ARCA:RSP. Previously, the stock had a 3.22% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $145.8 during the quarter.

On 09/06/2022, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF traded for a price of $139.47 per share and a market cap of $30.38Bil. The stock has returned -9.66% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a price-book ratio of 2.82.

During the quarter, CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES LLC /MA/ /ADV bought 372,053 shares of ARCA:VT for a total holding of 2,885,924. The trade had a 2.47% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $92.02.

On 09/06/2022, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF traded for a price of $86.12 per share and a market cap of $22.20Bil. The stock has returned -18.29% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a price-book ratio of 2.33.

CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES LLC /MA/ /ADV reduced their investment in ARCA:IVV by 73,922 shares. The trade had a 2.16% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $411.02.

On 09/06/2022, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $392.71 per share and a market cap of $292.53Bil. The stock has returned -12.54% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a price-book ratio of 3.55.

During the quarter, CAMBRIDGE ASSOCIATES LLC /MA/ /ADV bought 40,192 shares of ARCA:VOO for a total holding of 893,175. The trade had a 1.09% impact on the equity portfolio. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $375.84.

On 09/06/2022, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF traded for a price of $359.24 per share and a market cap of $261.29Bil. The stock has returned -12.51% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

In terms of valuation, Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a price-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a price-book ratio of 3.83.

The guru established a new position worth 466,305 shares in BATS:GOVT, giving the stock a 0.87% weight in the equity portfolio. Shares traded for an average price of $24.02 during the quarter.

On 09/06/2022, iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF traded for a price of $23.345 per share and a market cap of $22.46Bil. The stock has returned -11.74% over the past year.

There is insufficient data to calculate the stock’s financial strength and profitability ratings.

