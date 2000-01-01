GuruFocus founder Dr. Charlie Tian went live today to introduce some of the site’s new and updated features as well as answer questions that came up during his presentation.

Using Apple Inc. ( AAPL, Financial) and Microsoft Corp. ( MSFT, Financial) as examples, he started off with the Stock Summary page, which is now customizable. Users can rearrange the different sections to fit their preferences, as well as add them to the quick access bar. The changes save automatically.

Tian then went on to discuss the redesigned stock comparison table, which is located under the “Compare” tab of the summary page. Users can look at a stock like Walmart Inc. ( WMT, Financial) in comparison to its competitors based on a wide range of criteria. Additional companies can be added as well. Changes can be saved for later use.

He then touched on the redesigned guru top 10 holdings page, the addition of quarterly sales and earnings data to the All-in-One Screener and the updates to the industry and sector overview pages.

Watch the full stream below:

Stay tuned for all our exciting new developments over the coming months!