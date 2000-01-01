Year-to-date, Berkshire Hathaway ( BRK.A, Financial) ( BRK.B, Financial) has been a pretty poor investment. The Class B shares have declined in value by 6% since the beginning of the year and 12% over the past six months.

Over the past six months, the stock has underperformed the S&P 500, which has declined 7% during this period. However, year-to-date, the stock has declined 6%, compared to the 18% loss for the S&P 500.

Over the past two years, Berkshire's stock has returned 29% compared to a 17% return for the S&P 500 index. But when we look at the past five years, in this case, the stock’s performance has been less impressive, with Berkshire's B shares have roughly matched the performance of the S&P 500.

Investors may admire Berkshire's CEO Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) for his investing prowess, but that doesn't necessarily make his conglomerate a good investment opportunity. While the company undeniably has many strengths, it is lacking in appeal due to its conglomerate structure, and while it has a lot of strengths for the current market environment, there are risks on the horizon.

The fundamental strengths of Berkshire

As the stock's performance over the past year shows, Berkshire is benefiting from its strengths in the current market. Berkshire has an incredibly strong balance sheet and operating businesses that can increase their prices in line with inflation. That means it is well positioned to navigate recessionary conditions, and it has the flexibility to deal with rising interest rates.

Indeed, most of the corporation's debt is fixed at ultra-low interest rates for decades, which means it will be able to avoid the worst of the pain if interest rates continue to increase.

The stock has not outperformed the market over the past five years because of Buffett‘s relatively conservative investment strategy in the midst of a market bubble. I am not saying this strategy is a good or a bad mentality to have. It is just necessary to note why Berkshire's stock performed the way it did during a bull market.

The Oracle of Omaha likes to keep a lot of cash on hand, and he won’t chase high-growth stocks for the sake of chasing high-growth stocks. Personally, I believe he could have achieved much higher returns by investing in high-growth speculative companies, but there is also a lot of risk with that strategy, and he would have had to make sure to sell out before the bull market ended, which is not really his style as he prefers to invest for the long-term.

By sticking to his guns, Buffett has produced returns in line with the market average with reduced volatility. But now, the company represents the sort of investment that might make a good opportunity in the current environment.

It doesn’t have much debt. It has a cash-rich balance sheet to take advantage of value opportunities and a portfolio of high-quality businesses which should be able to increase their prices in line with inflation in the long run.

There’s also the added option of the company being able to repurchase its own shares at depressed prices, which should increase shareholder value creation. Not many other businesses have this kind of financial capacity and ability to move quickly and with conviction when the time is right.

Risks on the horizon

Despite all of the above, Berkshire is not guaranteed to perform well for investors of its common stock, even if the operating business remain stable and keep growing and throwing off cash. The company has plenty of weak points, and the conglomerate model has turned from an asset to a liability in terms of stock market popularity, which explains why the market has cooled on the stock in recent years.

Another thing dragging the stock down is key man risk. Buffett is not getting any younger. Sooner or later, the Oracle of Omaha will no longer be at the helm of the business, and there’s no telling how the directors left at Berkshire will steer the company afterwards. The culture might remain in place for several years, but the business will face different challenges with different managers. That cannot be disputed.

The conglomerate has also grown to become such an unwieldy beast over the past 20 years. Today it is difficult to understand and interpret how it will grow and where the value lies.

Buffett has been instrumental in steering the business and providing oversight. It is unclear if the new management team will be able to maintain this trajectory, which has investors leaving the stock.