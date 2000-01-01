Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. ( BMY, Financial) should stand up and take a bow. Its acquisition of Medarex in 2009 has proved to be one of the most successful buyouts in recent memory, given the cancer drug Opvido that was procured in the deal has returned nearly 35 times the original investment.

Medarex was bought by Bristol for $2.4 billion. At the time, Opvido was in phase 1 testing. In the interim, the drug’s net present value and present value, representing future and past product-associated cash flows, have soared to $82.2 billion, according to a study by pharma consulting group Valuate.

Opdivo was first approved in December 2014. Earlier this year, the Food and Drug Administration accepted the treatment in combination with another medication for early-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

However, it appears successes like this are the exception rather than the rule that company buyouts are not the best way for an acquirer to boost its pipeline. That bit of information is important to investors as the pace of takeouts starts to pick up.

Vantage cited Sanofi SA’s (SNY) purchase of Principia as one deal that looked risky from the get-go and now is plagued with problems. The FDA recently placed phase 3 studies of tolebrutinib, designed to treat multiple sclerosis (MS) and myasthenia gravis, on a partial clinical hold over concerns about the drug causing liver problems.

Maybe investors have shown too much confidence in the vetting skills of Big Pharma’s business development groups given the approval rate of the drugs obtained in the deals studied was at a rate below the entire industry.

The data compiled by Valuate excludes medtech and digital health companies and covers only total buyouts, not licensing deals or acquisitions of individual products or business units. The asset furthest along at the time of the takeover was assumed to be the primary reason for the deal. If the target company had several projects at the same stage of development, the buyout was counted as a success if any of these reached the market.

In the industry’s defense, it may be too early to judge recent buyouts, particularly those that involve medications in the early stage of development that may yet prove to be winners. Evaluate used the industry median time to approval for each phase of development as a benchmark.

Despite uncertainties in any takeover, companies will continue to do deals, hoping to duplicate Bristol-Myers’ success with Medarex and its drug Opvido. Below is a list of other deals that have worked out well for the acquirer.

Product Acquirer Acquisition/Date Status Deal Value ($m) NPV+PV ($m) Opvido Bristol-Myers Medarex/2009 Phase 1 2,400 92,200 Entyvio Takeda Pharmaceuticals Inc. ( TAK , Financial) Millenium Pharma/2008 Phase 2 8,800 20,053 Prezista Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ , Financial) Tibotec-Virco/2002 Phase 2 320 18,882 Erleada Johnson & Johnson Aragon Pharmaceuticals/2013 Phase 2 1,000 16,435 Sovaldi Gilead Sciences ( GILD , Financial) Pharmasset/2021 Phase 3 11,200 16,824 Yervoy Bristol-Myers Medarex/2009 Phase 3 2,400 16,494 Zytigia Johnson & Johnson Aragon Pharma/2013 Phase 3 970 13,686 Lynparza AstraZeneca ( AZN , Financial) Kudos Pharma/2006 Phase 2 210 12,680 Tecfidera Biogen ( BIIB , Financial) Fumapharm/2006 Phase 3 535 11,143 Cimzia UCB SA ( XBRU:UCB , Financial) Celltech Group Phase 3 2,770 10,810

Source: Evaluate Pharma. NPV=net present value & PV=present value, representing future and past product-associated cash flows respectively.