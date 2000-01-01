Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

Value Screeners Identify Opportunities in September

A look at value screener records in light of ongoing geopolitical events

Article's Main Image

In light of ongoing geopolitical events around the globe, GuruFocus’ value screeners have identified several stocks meeting criteria based on teachings from several legends, including Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch,

Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) co-leaders Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio).

Several European and Asian markets remain undervalued

As investors monitor ongoing events like the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and a new U.K. monarch and prime minister, several European and Asian stock markets remain undervalued based on Buffett’s concept of market valuations, including the Singapore, Spain, Belgium and the U.K. stock markets.

1568256835515957248.png

Based on current market valuation levels, the implied market return of the Singapore stock market is approximately 11.87% per year, followed by Spain’s implied market return of approximately 10.85% per year. Likewise, the implied market return of the U.K. stock market is approximately 8.58% per year.

1568265261834944512.png

Stock Ideas page allows users to view the most-popular screens on a single page

GuruFocus’ Stock Ideas page includes popular value screens like the Ben Graham Net-Net Screen, the Undervalued-Predictable Screen, the Buffett-Munger Screen and the Magic Formula Screen. The page gives users a brief description of how each value screen is defined and an indicator of how many new stocks are in the screen.

Table 1 lists the number of stocks making each of the above four screens as of Friday.

Region

USA

Asia

Europe

Canada

UK / Ireland

Oceania

Latin America

Africa

India / Pakistan

Ben Graham Net-Net

171

502

275

40

27

9

12

8

152

Undervalued-Predictable

193

246

568

20

117

11

223

29

83

Buffett-Munger

42

112

191

6

42

5

66

4

57

Greenblatt Magic Formula

5549

14882

10988

649

2218

558

2103

393

4103

Table 1

For more information on the Stock Ideas page, we recommend reading the following tutorial article on the subject.

Table 2 lists the number of stocks making other key value screeners.

Region

USA

Asia

Europe

Canada

UK / Ireland

Oceania

Latin America

Africa

India / Pakistan

Historical Low Price-Sales

223

290

336

17

72

6

103

24

53

Historical Low Price-Book

234

335

375

21

90

8

111

22

60

Peter Lynch Screen

102

158

198

4

34

1

53

9

7

52-week lows Screen

1037

2631

1013

125

444

59

140

33

154

52-week highs Screen

96

250

142

9

28

8

29

8

374

Dividend Stocks

164

62

298

10

24

7

67

12

23

Table 2

Also check out:

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

