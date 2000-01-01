In light of ongoing geopolitical events around the globe, GuruFocus’ value screeners have identified several stocks meeting criteria based on teachings from several legends, including Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A, Financial)(BRK.B, Financial) co-leaders Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio).
Several European and Asian markets remain undervalued
As investors monitor ongoing events like the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and a new U.K. monarch and prime minister, several European and Asian stock markets remain undervalued based on Buffett’s concept of market valuations, including the Singapore, Spain, Belgium and the U.K. stock markets.
Based on current market valuation levels, the implied market return of the Singapore stock market is approximately 11.87% per year, followed by Spain’s implied market return of approximately 10.85% per year. Likewise, the implied market return of the U.K. stock market is approximately 8.58% per year.
Stock Ideas page allows users to view the most-popular screens on a single page
GuruFocus’ Stock Ideas page includes popular value screens like the Ben Graham Net-Net Screen, the Undervalued-Predictable Screen, the Buffett-Munger Screen and the Magic Formula Screen. The page gives users a brief description of how each value screen is defined and an indicator of how many new stocks are in the screen.
Table 1 lists the number of stocks making each of the above four screens as of Friday.
|
Region
|
USA
|
Asia
|
Europe
|
Canada
|
UK / Ireland
|
Oceania
|
Latin America
|
Africa
India / Pakistan
|
171
|
502
|
275
|
40
|
27
|
9
|
12
|
8
152
|
193
|
246
|
568
|
20
|
117
|
11
|
223
|
29
83
|
42
|
112
|
191
|
6
|
42
|
5
|
66
|
4
57
|
5549
|
14882
|
10988
|
649
|
2218
|
558
|
2103
|
393
4103
Table 1
For more information on the Stock Ideas page, we recommend reading the following tutorial article on the subject.
Table 2 lists the number of stocks making other key value screeners.
|
Region
|
USA
|
Asia
|
Europe
|
Canada
|
UK / Ireland
|
Oceania
|
Latin America
|
Africa
India / Pakistan
|
223
|
290
|
336
|
17
|
72
|
6
|
103
|
24
53
|
234
|
335
|
375
|
21
|
90
|
8
|
111
|
22
60
|
102
|
158
|
198
|
4
|
34
|
1
|
53
|
9
7
|
1037
|
2631
|
1013
|
125
|
444
|
59
|
140
|
33
154
|
96
|
250
|
142
|
9
|
28
|
8
|
29
|
8
374
|
164
|
62
|
298
|
10
|
24
|
7
|
67
|
12
23
Table 2