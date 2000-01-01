In light of ongoing geopolitical events around the globe, GuruFocus’ value screeners have identified several stocks meeting criteria based on teachings from several legends, including Benjamin Graham, Peter Lynch, Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK.A, Financial)( BRK.B, Financial) co-leaders Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio) and Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio).

Several European and Asian markets remain undervalued

As investors monitor ongoing events like the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and a new U.K. monarch and prime minister, several European and Asian stock markets remain undervalued based on Buffett’s concept of market valuations, including the Singapore, Spain, Belgium and the U.K. stock markets.

Based on current market valuation levels, the implied market return of the Singapore stock market is approximately 11.87% per year, followed by Spain’s implied market return of approximately 10.85% per year. Likewise, the implied market return of the U.K. stock market is approximately 8.58% per year.

Region USA Asia Europe Canada UK / Ireland Oceania Latin America Africa India / Pakistan Ben Graham Net-Net 171 502 275 40 27 9 12 8 152 Undervalued-Predictable 193 246 568 20 117 11 223 29 83 Buffett-Munger 42 112 191 6 42 5 66 4 57 Greenblatt Magic Formula 5549 14882 10988 649 2218 558 2103 393 4103

Region USA Asia Europe Canada UK / Ireland Oceania Latin America Africa India / Pakistan Historical Low Price-Sales 223 290 336 17 72 6 103 24 53 Historical Low Price-Book 234 335 375 21 90 8 111 22 60 Peter Lynch Screen 102 158 198 4 34 1 53 9 7 52-week lows Screen 1037 2631 1013 125 444 59 140 33 154 52-week highs Screen 96 250 142 9 28 8 29 8 374 Dividend Stocks 164 62 298 10 24 7 67 12 23

